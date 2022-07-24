6 passionate series similar to Virgin River on Netflix

To watch Virgin River it’s like curling up on a chilly afternoon with a cup of hot chocolate – fortified with whiskey, if you like.

The vibe of a stranger arriving in a small town is a reminder of the life-affirming power of starting over, even if you end up right in the middle of a drama-filled love triangle.

If you’re wondering what other series can deliver similar feelings of heat and chaos — and introduce a main character with the strength of Alexandra Breckenridge’s nurse Mel — this list on Netflix is perfect for you.

Ginny & Georgia

Just like Honey from Virgin River, Georgia from Ginny & Georgia (Brianne Howey) begins his series with a move to a small town. Each woman is looking for a fresh start and each feels a little out of her depth, but soon they both find ways to make a mark in their new homes.

Both series feature love triangles, with the stories of Georgia and daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) boasting a lot of romantic drama, making her ideal if you haven’t gotten tired of seeing Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson) stay together for so many seasons in a row.

Sweet Magnolias

If you swapped Northern California for South Carolina, Virgin River would look a lot like Sweet Magnolias.

The core trio in Sweet Magnolias are focused on helping each other through all of life’s hardships, including diving into the dating pool again after losing her husband – the same thing Mel is experiencing.

And Sweet Magnolias isn’t just about relationship drama; the friends also join forces professionally, something Mel does with Doc (Tim Matheson) in Virgin River.

Friends Forever

Girlfriends Forever has the same attractive combination as Virgin River.

Just as Mel is cautiously hopeful for her future after a painful past, Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) in Friends Forever are in the same boat, constantly seeking reinvention at the beginning of each new era of their time jumps.

bridgerton

Gossip about Bridgerton spreads like wildfire, owing to a Lady Whistledown’s sharp quill – plus a society full of mothers eager to find husbands for their daughters during the London season.

But there’s an argument to be made that the rumors travel through the Virgin River even faster – the perils of small-town living, after all. Also similar to Bridgerton, Virgin River’s ensemble of characters experience a lot of desire and romance before cementing any true love encounters.

Emily in Paris

Sure, Paris might be a little more cosmopolitan than Virgin River, but both series feature women looking to use their skills in a new environment – ​​Mel, with her medical prowess, and Emily (lily collins), with its marketing know-how.

Not to mention that when they arrive at their new digs, these ladies also unknowingly get involved in love triangles with their new suitors. A chef? a bartender? These men sure know how to stir up drama for these outsiders.

outlander

Find a way to be with the one you love against all odds? It has it. Breathtaking landscapes that feel like an escape every time you click play? Also has.

Outlander may primarily take place in the mid-1700s and feature the Scottish highlands rather than the California redwoods, but like Virgin River, this epic romance embodies the notion that true love stands the test of time.

And, for a fun easter egg in their upcoming retelling of Virgin River, Doc and Mel make a joke about Outlander in episode 2 of season 3.