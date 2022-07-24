7 biographical movies and series about rock stars

Biographies of rock stars have gained space on the big screen. There are several films and series that show the life and career of the biggest rockers in the world. Among the main national productions, stands out Cazuza: Time Doesn’t Stopfrom 2004, which shows the trajectory of the inconsequential boy, still called Agenor, until he became one of the biggest names in national music and died in 1990 as a victim of AIDS.

Other nationals are My Bad Fame, which shows the career of Erasmo Carlos, and Faroeste Caboclo: The Movie which is an adaptation of one of the most famous songs by the rock band, Legião Urbana. In addition, a film about the career and work of the mother of national rock, Rita Lee, is being awaited.

Among the international films, stand out I’m not there (2007), about singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), which took home a few Oscars after chronicling the formation of the band Queen.

Of course, there are also highly acclaimed documentaries such as Metallica: Through the Never and The Velvet Underground. But, below, we selected other movies and series that adapt real stories about rock stars.

7. Elvis

Baz Luhrmann’s film follows the personal life and career of one of rock’s biggest stars, Elvis Presley, and his complicated relationship of more than 20 years with his manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Based on true events, the film also features Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), who was married to the singer from 1967 to 1973 and played a key role in her life.

The singer comes to life with Austin Butler, who has excelled in children’s productions, and features Luke Bracey, Dacre Montgomery and other stars. Elvis opens in Brazilian cinemas on July 14, 2022.

6. The Boy from Liverpool

Speaking of Elvis Presley, who dreamed of looking like this rock star was John Lennon. Little did he know that he would become part of one of the most famous bands in the world. The Liverpool Boy shows John (Aaron Johnson) alongside Paul (Thomas Sangster) trying to find his place in the world and in music.

The film is based on the book Imagine: Growing Up With My Brother John Lennonwritten by Julia Baird, and available on Prime Video and Globoplay.

5. Rocketman

Starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, Elton John’s biopic shows the beginning of his career until the height of his career, when he became one of the world’s leading singers. The story also goes through the singer’s relationship with Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), responsible for several of his hits.

On the personal side, the film portrays a complicated childhood, the neglect of the father and the relationship with the businessman and ex-partner John Reid (Richard Madden). Released in 2019, the film won the Oscar for best original song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, with a performance by John himself.

Rocketman is available on Netflix and Star+.

4. We’re So Young

Another option for those who like Renato Russo and Legião Urbana is the 2013 film, which shows the transformation of Renato Manfredini Jr. in the iconic Renato Russo, lead singer of the rock band from Brasília that conquered the country.

Among the most famous songs are Que País é Este, Música Urbana, Geração Coca-Cola, Eduardo and Mônica and Faroeste Caboclo. Directed by Antonio Carlos da Fontoura, the same as middle aged catthe film features Nicolau Villa-Lobos, son of the band’s bassist, Dado Villa-Lobos, playing his own father.

We are so young is available on Prime Video.

3. The Dirt – Mötley Crüe Confessions

This Netflix film chronicles the story and journey of the American band that emerged in Los Angeles in the 1980s and became one of rock’s greats over the next two decades.

The Glam Metal band ended its activities in 2015, but it was enough to mark the scene of the genre. The film is based on real events and features Douglas Booth, Courtney Dietz, Leven Rambin in the cast.

The Dirt – Mötley Crüe Confessions is available on Netflix.

2. The Runaways: Girls of Rock

In this feature, Joan Jett and Cherie Currie are two teenagers from Southern California who formed a rock band in the 1970s: The Runaways. Managed by Kim Fowley, they become a huge hit and pave the way for future generations of female rockers. That means a lot, especially in such a sexist environment as the genre, but conflicts between the teenagers threaten the band’s future.

Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the film is based on the autobiographical book Neon Angel: The Cherie Currie Story, by Cherie Currie and Neal Shusterman. In the feature, Dakota Fanning (Flames of vengeance) brings Cherie to life, while Kristen Stewart (Twilight) plays Joan Jett. In addition to them, the cast also includes Stella Maeve, Keir O’Donnell, Michael Shannon, among others.

The Runaways is available on Prime Video.

1. The Doors

This film could not be left out of this list. Released in 1991, it shows the rise of Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer), lead singer of the band The Doors. Set in the 1960s, amid a lot of rock and drugs, the star is in a relationship with two women: Pamela Courson (Meg Ryan) and journalist Patricia Kennealy (Kathleen Quinlan).

In addition to Val Kilmer, whose performance was highly praised, Frank Whaley, Kevin Dillon and Billy Idol complete the cast. The direction is by Oliver Stone.

The Doors is available on Apple TV+.