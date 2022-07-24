8 very useful functions of your cell phone that can speed up your life | Productivity

Accessibility features are useful to improve the way you browse your phone. Tools like TalkBack, on Android, and VoiceOver, on iPhone (iOS), allow people with visual impairments to use smartphones without having to look at the screen, but they can also be useful for other users. These and other functions available in operating systems facilitate the daily use of devices, streamlining some actions routinely performed on the cell phone. Check below eight accessibility functions to activate on your smartphone.

How to Enable or Disable 3D Touch on iPhone

Six Useful Features of the Android Accessibility Pack

1 of 9 Accessibility Features: See 8 Functions Available on Android and iPhone (iOS) and How to Enable Them — Photo: Dmitry Marchenko/EyeEm/Getty Images Accessibility features: see 8 functions available on Android and iPhone (iOS) and how to enable them — Photo: Dmitry Marchenko/EyeEm/Getty Images

🔎 How to disable TalkBack on Android phone? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

Talkback is able to read what is on the Android screen out loud. When the feature is activated, just tap on an item – which can be a text bubble or an app, for example – to hear what is written. The feature is useful for people who have difficulty seeing the screen, and it can be activated from the settings.

To do this, go to “Accessibility” and, under “Screen Readers”, tap on “TalkBack”. On the next page, flip the switch next to “Use Talkback” to enable the function. The feature even displays a tutorial right after it’s activated, with information about gestures and how to use them.

2 of 9 Enabling Talkback on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Enabling Talkback on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Google offers an accessibility app that sends alerts to the phone by identifying sounds in the user’s environment. With the tool, it is possible to know if the dog is barking, for example, or if someone has rung the doorbell. The app is called “Instant Transcription”, and it is available for download from the Google Play Store.

After downloading it, tap on the gear icon at the bottom of the screen and select the option “Open sound notifications”. On the next screen, press “Enable” to enable the feature. From then on, when the cell phone identifies sounds – like a smoke detector alarm or a baby crying, for example – it will send notifications to the cell phone.

3 of 9 Allowing sound notifications in the Android “Instant Transcription” app — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Allowing sound notifications in Android’s “Instant Transcription” app — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

3. Transcription of messages or voice recordings

A native Android function that can make life easier is the “Auto Transcription” feature. With it, it is possible to activate a tool that displays automatic and real-time subtitles with all the speeches identified on the smartphone. When watching a video on YouTube, for example, the tool generates the subtitles, which can facilitate the understanding of the displayed content.

To activate it, go to your phone’s settings and click on “Accessibility”. Then swipe down on the screen until you find the “Instant Transcription” option and tap on it. Then just activate the switch next to “Use Instant Caption” to enable the feature. It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, the function is only available in English.

4 of 9 Enabling automatic subtitles on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Enabling automatic subtitles on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Read texts with the cell phone camera

Another feature of the Android Accessibility package makes it possible to use the camera to read texts with the phone. With the tool, just point the camera at the desired location and select the area with the text. Android then identifies the words and reads them aloud.

You can also use Google Lens, an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS), to perform the same procedure. To do this, just open the app and tap on “Text” in the bottom menu. Then, capture or upload a photo of the text in question and then click on “Listen”. The tool will then read aloud all the texts identified on the screen.

5 of 9 Using Google Lens to read texts aloud on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Using Google Lens to read texts aloud on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

VoiceOver is an accessibility feature that works similarly to TalkBack on Android. The function is able to describe, aloud, everything that is on the iPhone (iOS) screen, and helps users to navigate the cell phone even if they cannot see the screen. With VoiceOver enabled, you can check your phone’s battery percentage and even find out which app your finger is resting on.

The function also combines some commands with gestures to facilitate navigation. For example, if you want VoiceOver to read what’s written on the screen, just drag two fingers up. If you want to pause reading, for example, you need to tap on the screen with two fingers at the same time.

To activate the tool, go to the phone’s settings and tap on “Accessibility”. Then press on “VoiceOver” and activate the switch next to the feature. There, it is also possible to set the speech rate and check the available commands.

6 of 9 Enabling VoiceOver on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Enabling VoiceOver on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

The Magnifier app lets you use your phone’s camera as a magnifying glass and is useful for analyzing any object. To do this, just open the app, point the camera at what you want to zoom in and use the slider to zoom in on the camera.

The feature also allows you to adjust brightness, contrast, add filters and turn on the flashlight to enhance the view. To use it, just open the Magnifier app. If it doesn’t appear on the Home Screen, go to the App Library and use search to find it.

7 of 9 Using the Lupa app as a magnifying glass on the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Using the Lupa app as a magnifying glass on the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

AssistiveTouch is a useful feature for those who have difficulty touching the screen or pressing buttons. The function can be enabled from commands sent to Siri or from the iPhone settings. To use it, tap on the “Accessibility” tab and then go to “Touch”. Then select the “AssistiveTouch” option and enable the switch next to it to activate the tool. To activate via Siri, just say “Activate AssistiveTouch”.

The resource will then display a floating button over the screen. By tapping on it, you can access functions with just one tap, such as Notification Center or Siri. In addition, it is also possible to customize the AssistiveTouch menu and include other actions on the floating button, as well as define custom gesture commands.

8 of 9 Activating the “AssistiveTouch” feature on the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Activating the “AssistiveTouch” feature on the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Ask Siri to hang up calls

Siri is also a very useful tool to access resources more easily on iPhone (iOS). You can use it to create alarms and find out more about the weather, for example. In addition, it is also possible to perform specific commands by the assistant, such as asking her to answer or hang up calls without having to press buttons on the cell phone.

To do this, when you receive a call, for example, just say “Hey Siri” and use the “decline call” command for her to hang up the call. It is worth mentioning that for the feature to work, the option must be enabled in the device settings, in the “Siri and Search” tab.

9 of 9 Configuring Siri on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Configuring Siri on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

with information from Accessibility.com and Apple (1/two/3/4/5)

See too: 7 functions your cell phone has and you don’t know!