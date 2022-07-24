Abusive telemarketing may have its days numbered; understand the reason

Are you tired of the endless calls from telemarketing companies? Surely you must have also been stressed by the insistent contact and often made at inappropriate times. To help consumers, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security created a channel for citizens to denounce the abuse.

Read more: New strategy to get rid of telemarketing calls; learn how

The news comes as a hope for many Brazilians who no longer know what to do to escape the incessant offers. It has been found that some companies make more than ten calls in a single day to a single individual, almost always offering products and services that are not even of interest to the person.

abusive telemarketing

There are several attempts to contain abusive telemarketing in Brazil, but few have had any success. This is yet another measure that can – finally – promote a little more peace of mind to consumers.

Events can be made through a form electronic. The determination is of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The proposal aims to combat excessive calls through the channel created, so that every person who feels uncomfortable can file a complaint against companies that insist on the practice.

To report abusive telemarketing, consumers will have to fill out the form with some information. These include the date of the call, as well as the number of the call and the name of the company in question.

Another important piece of information for reporting is to highlight whether or not the customer has granted permission for calls offering products and services.

All complaints registered on the internet will be monitored by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon). When analyzed, they will go to the specific Procon of the region of the country where the complaint was made. Each unit will be responsible for verifying the consumer’s complaint and, if necessary, opening the administrative process.

By decision of Senacon, 180 companies in Brazil have already been suspended by the practice of abusive telemarketing. With the new measure, the intention is to put a stop to excessive attempts by companies to sell services to customers. Aware of this, people should access the page: denuncia-telemarketing.mj.gov.br to file a complaint.