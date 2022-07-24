After debut at Atlético-MG, Pedrinho aims to evolve in a reunion with Corinthians | athletic-mg

Striker Pedrinho was one of Atlético-MG’s debutants in the draw with Cuiabá, last Thursday, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. He played the first official game of 2022, after experiencing the tension of the Russia-Ukraine war as a Shakhtar player.

Pedrinho even participated in the move that resulted in Galo’s goal, in stoppage time, in a cross from Guilherme Arana to Alan Kardec, another reinforcement who wore the alvinegra shirt for the first time. Now, it’s time to seek game rhythm in the strong offensive competition of the squad.

– Happy to play again after seven months, but sad for the result, the way it was, in the last move. But it is to keep evolving, to help the team, to work to the fullest.

– I felt good, calm, as far as possible. It’s important to debut soon to pick up the pace of the game and feel better and better – said Pedrinho

This Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, the shirt number 37 will face precisely the club that revealed him – Corinthians. It will be a duel between the runner-up and the third place in the table. It will be difficult for Pedrinho to be a starter, since, as he himself pointed out, he is looking for rhythm in the game.

In addition, Galo has offensive options for the sector, such as the return of Nacho Fernández (spared), who acts centrally in the frame, Pedrinho’s role in the second half against Cuiabá.

– I want to evolve game by game. It was seven months without playing in an official match. But I’m sure I’ll improve with each game to help the Atlético team – completed Pedrinho.

In addition to Pedrinho and Kardec, right winger Cristian Pavón also played at Arena Pantanal. Of those signed, only Jemerson, who was not listed for the game in Mato Grosso, has yet to debut for Galo.

Pedrinho is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk to Atlético until June 2023. Initially, the player’s arrival at Galo was via the release of FIFA, which suspends contracts of athletes in Ukrainian football. However, in this modality, players can only be registered from August 1st. Thus, the Minas Gerais club modified the form of the contract to obtain the forward’s anticipated BID.

