“After hiring Fausto Vera…”; Marco Bello brings exclusive about new Corinthians target

The Argentine hit with Timão in recent days and should be presented soon

Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors have already signed the contract for the sale of the Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera. The player is expected in Brazil on Monday (25) to undergo medical examinations and sign the contract with alvinegra team.

According to journalist André Hernan, the purchase of Fausto Vera, carried out by Corinthians, will cost a maximum of 4.5 million euros, and the amount will be paid in installments. With the arrival of the steering wheel completed, the Corinthian board already has a defined target in the market.

“After hiring the Argentine Fausto Vera, Corinthians is looking for another reinforcement, this time for the attack, a player who performs the functions that Mantuan used to do. VP wants a young man, no medallions”, said Marco Bello, a journalist for Radio Transamerica.

Colombian winger Kevin Velasco, from Deportivo Cali, was a name heavily speculated in recent days, but he will not be hired by Corinthians because of the figures requested by the team that holds his rights. Now the board will map some market opportunities to reach a consensus name.