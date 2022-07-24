AI that creates images from text gets beta version

OpenAI has announced that it is releasing the beta version of DALL-E, the famous AI that creates realistic images and works of art by typing in text commands entered by users.

In this first moment, the artificial intelligence research organization intends to invite 1 million users in the coming weeks to test the tool. For this, interested parties need to sign up on a waiting list organized by the developer (available here).

Each person invited will receive 50 free credits for the first month and 15 additional credits for each subsequent month, with each credit being able to generate up to four original images. It is also possible to make edits and create different versions of the same generated image.

Also in the announcement, OpenAI revealed the price for those who need to buy additional credits to generate extra images during the beta phase. For 15 dollars, users can purchase 115 credits, an amount that allows them to generate around 460 images. A credit is used whenever a text prompt is entered and a user clicks “generate” or “vary”.

AI that creates images has gained fame on social media

The organization emphasizes that users have full rights over the images generated by DALL-E, including the possibility to print and sell them. The idea is that the image generator will be used by artists to create illustrations for children’s books, characters for games, storyboards for movies, concept arts, among others.

Before releasing the beta, OpenAi said it took steps to curb misuse of the DALL-E, such as creating misleading images that involve photorealistic faces of celebrities or public figures. In addition, there is a function to block harmful images, which contain adult, violent or political content.

As shown here in Gizmodo, social media took over last month with a series of images produced by the second generation of AI, called the Dall-E 2 Mini, released in April. However, these images are created on a small scale and in low resolution.