All about Xiaomi 12: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The device can be an attractive option for those who want a smartphone with high-end performance, 5G internet connection and more advanced cameras. Check, in the lines, below all the details of this Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 12 datasheet

Screen Size: 6.28 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400)

Display Panel: OLED

Main Camera: Triple 50 MP (Main) + 13 MP (Wide Angle) + 5 MP (Macro)

Selfie Camera: 32 MP

System: Android 12

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Memory card: no

Battery Capacity: 4,500mAh

Weight: 180 grams

Dimensions: 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16 mm

Colors: blue and black

Global release: December 2021

Launch price: BRL 9,499

Xiaomi 12 screen and design

The Xiaomi 12’s screen is 6.28 inches and works with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). This guarantees the product a high density of pixels per inch, with a rate of around 419 PPI. The technology used by the panel is OLED, known for delivering deep black levels and good contrast.

The display’s refresh rate is 120 Hz, which ensures more fluid system animation effects and better enjoyment when consuming videos, movies or games that support the functionality. For comparison purposes, the Xiaomi 12’s screen is slightly larger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro (Apple).

The design follows the line of what was seen in the company’s latest releases. This means the presence of minimal edges on the screen, which results in a good use of the display – with the right to a small hole to house the front camera. The sides of the product are slightly curved and the back has a glass finish.

The camera lens array is arranged in a slightly protruding frame. To avoid scratches and scratches, the company equipped the product with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display glass, in addition to Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. It is worth mentioning that, unlike competitors such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Xiaomi device does not have any water and dust resistance certification.

Xiaomi highlights the photographic ability of the high-end smartphone. That’s because the device delivers a triple set of sensors on the back that promises clear high-resolution photos, even in dimly lit environments.

The Xiaomi 12 photo set is as follows:

50 MP main (f/1.88)

13MP wide (f/2.4)

5 MP macro (f/2.4)

32 MP front camera (f/2.45)

The rear camera is capable of shooting videos in 8K resolution and the smartphone’s processor has enough power to record super slow motion videos at 1920 frames per second. For comparison, the maximum supported by the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 240 frames per second.

On the other hand, the front camera, which has 32 MP of resolution, does not record in 4K, but promises good quality photos and clear video calls.

Xiaomi mobile performance

One of the main attractions of this product is its high performance. The explanation for such speed is the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There are eight processing cores and 8 GB of RAM for multitasking, a satisfactory value for the good functioning of the Android system these days. The Xiaomi 12 has won the mark of the fourth fastest Android phone in the world.

The set ends up with a maximum of 256GB of internal storage, which should suit most users well. Cannot insert a microSD card.

The Xiaomi 12’s battery does not attract attention. It has 4,500 mAh of capacity, which is enough for at least a day of moderate unplugged use. To compensate, the company comes to deliver a 67 W fast charger in the box — well above what is offered by most competitors. This means that the smartphone needs about 39 minutes in the socket to go from zero to 100% battery.

It is also worth mentioning the presence of the USB-C 2.0 input. The Xiaomi 12 promises greater intelligence in the recharge flow overnight so that the component lasts longer without being changed.

Android version and extra features

The Xiaomi 12 comes standard with Android 12, the latest version of Google’s operating system. The company uses its own MIUI 13 interface, which brings news such as smoother animations and greater stability in games.

Regarding connectivity, the cell phone is equipped with 5G internet — technology that is still restricted to more expensive devices and that has started to arrive in Brazilian capitals. Another important point is the presence of NFC, which allows the user to make payments by approximation.

Other features include the presence of an accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, fingerprint reader, USB-C 2.0 input, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi with a frequency of 2.4 and 5 GHz.

The Xiaomi 12 was announced globally at the end of December 2021. In Brazil, the smartphone arrived last May with blue and black color options, a single version of 256 GB of internal storage and an initial price of R$ 9,499. It is worth mentioning that the device does not offer a memory card slot.

