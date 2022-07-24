Ant-Man 3 Poster Reveals Kang and Heroine Look

Before the start of the panel this Saturday (23), Marvel has already surprised the public at Comic-Con 2022 with a novelty of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The superhero studio has released the first poster for the film. And, in addition to highlighting Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the first preview showed the look of Stature (Kathryn Newton), better known as Cassie Lang.

That’s right! O Ant-Man 3 poster has already confirmed the role of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter. In the battle against the biggest villain of Phase 4 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), the family of heroes will be complete.

The new Marvel movie should serve as a passing of the baton. Cassie (Kathryn), daughter of Ant-Man (Rudd), may assume her father’s mantle at the end of the plot. After Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Billy Kaplan (Julian Hilliard), Tommy Shepherd (Jett Klyne), Kid Loki (Jack Veal) and Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), it’s Stature’s turn. Hello, Young Avengers!

In the comics, Scott’s daughter, the second Ant-Man, is also able to grow and shrink in size like her father. However, instead of using Pym Particles like the predecessor, the young girl is able to alter its molecular structure on her own. The new heroine, called Stature, will have a prominent role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, Kang is also expected to occupy a leading role in the film. The Conqueror was introduced during the Loki series as the MCU’s new major villain. Majors’ character is a pioneer in interdimensional travel, which should make Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline) mission even more complicated.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in February 16, 2023 at the movies.