ASRock prepares to enter the gaming monitor market with two models

Display would also support AMD Freesync technology and should be part of the Phantom Gaming line

the Taiwanese company ASRock is one of the hardware manufacturers to enter the gaming monitor market. The company has already registered two monitor models that should soon be officially announced. The information was published by the profile Momomo_US, on Twitter.

According to the report, ASRock is expected to introduce the PG34WQ15R and PG27FF models, with 34-inch and 27-inch screens respectively. Both products have been registered on licensing sites like displayport.org, consumer.go.kr and digital-cp.

The company is not the only one to expand its portfolio with monitors

ASRock isn’t the only company known for its GPUs, motherboards and memories to enter the gaming monitor market. THE corsair and Nubia recently announced that they are entering the market with their own models, which shows a trend among gamer brands to expand their portfolios.

See below the possible specifications of the two monitors:

PG34WQ15R

Size: 34 inches

LCD panel type: VA

Resolution: 3440 x 1440 pixels

Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort; 48-100 via HDMI.

PG27FF

Size: 27 inches

LCD panel type: IPS

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort; 48-165 via HDMI

The information obtained so far indicates monitors with curved displays, one being 4K and the other Full HD. Other details have not yet been confirmed, but it seems both will support AMD Freesync Premium technology. So we can expect displays with at least 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

No word yet on when the products will be officially unveiled. by the company, but given the advanced state of registration applications it is to be expected that this will happen before the end of the year. As soon as we have the official announcement, release date and price, we will share this data here.

Via: Wccftech Source: Momomo_US/Twitter