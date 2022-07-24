At the pace of Jeffinho, Botafogo wins Athletico-PR and recovers in the Brasileirão

It was a party day at Nilton Santos Stadium. O Botafogo beat Athletico-PR 2-0 in a game valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship and recovered in the competition, after three consecutive defeats. Erison and Jeffinho, one of the protagonists of the game, scored the goals of the match this Saturday.

Alvinegro moves away from the relegation zone with the victory. The team led by Luís Castro reached 24 points and occupies the 11th position, six from sticking. Athletico, on the other hand, moved away in the fight for the lead and is in 5th, with 31. See the Serie A table!

Botafogo will play again only next Saturday: they will go to the Neo Química Arena to measure forces with Corinthians, at 19:00, for the Brasileirão. Athletico will continue in Rio de Janeiro, as it starts the confrontation of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo on Wednesday, at Maracanã.

Jeffinho had a great performance in the game (Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo)

END OF FASTING

The game started with the scales weighing heavily on Athletico, who threatened more in the attack. It didn’t take long for Botafogo to balance the actions, which arrived strong in the offensive field mainly in the rhythm of Lucas Fernandes.

The team organized itself and began to put pressure on the Hurricane. It didn’t take long for the ball to enter the net. Sampaio hit back, Carlos Eduardo played with his back, Jeffinho drove at speed and kicked to the defense of Bento, but on the rebound Erison kicked with class to open the scoring. Botafogo haven’t scored a goal for 457 minutes.

LET THE BOY PLAY…

The second half started balanced, but Jeffinho insisted on reassuring Botafogo. The shirt 47 stole the ball in an exit from Athletico, went up, left two markers behind and finished in Bento’s corner, scoring the goal.

The increase in advantage made Alvinegro grow in the game. Shortly after the goal, Luís Castro’s team created two real chances to score, but wasted in bad finishes.

EXCHANGE

The match gained balance contours in the final stretch. Felipão made offensive substitutions and Athletico went up, but the attacks were, in short, neutralized by Botafogo’s defense. Alvinegro even had room for a counterattack, but didn’t fit the passes in the offensive sector.

Anyway, the rhythm at Nilton Santos was festive with the final whistle. Botafogo ended the fast of four matches without winning and moved away from the relegation zone.

BOTAFOGO 2 X 0 ATHLETIC

​

Date/Time: 7/23/2022, at 9 pm

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA-RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

video referee: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

​Lawn: Regular

income and audience: 8,105 gifts / BRL 203,630.00

​yellow cards: Thiago Heleno and David Terans (CAP)

​red cards:-

goals: Erison (1-0, 20’/1°T); Jeffinho (2-0; 9’/2nd)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges (Saravia 33’/2ºT), Philipe Sampaio, Lucas Mezenga, Fernando Marçal; Carlos Eduardo, Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes (Patrick de Paula 27’/2ºT); Lucas Piazon, Erison (Matheus Nascimento 23’/2ºT), Jeffinho (Luís Henrique 33’/2ºT). Coach: Luis Castro.

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven/Intervalo), Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno, Abner (Vitinho 15’/2ºT); Fernandinho (Erick 15’/2nd), Hugo Moura; Canobbio (Vitor Bueno/Intervalo), Terans, Pedrinho; Romulus. Coach: Felipe.