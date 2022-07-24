Atletico Madrid offers PSG ace to have the budget to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo remains the great center of European football at the moment. While he trains separately from the rest of the Premier League club’s squad, rumors about the number 7’s future continue in full swing.

In Europe, clubs refuse Cristiano Ronaldo’s football. The reasons, according to newspapers, are due to the player’s age and his ego in always playing in the Champions League – reason for the possible departure from Manchester United.

Chelsea, Bayern, PSG, Barcelona and more. Cristiano Ronaldo has been rejected week after week, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. At least, Atlético Madrid is interested in counting on the Portuguese ace’s football, despite the task being quite complex and involving several factors.

Atletico Madrid try to sell Griezmann for Cristiano Ronaldo

Atlético Madrid tried to negotiate the football of Frenchman Griezmann with PSG, looking to find a gap in his salary sheet to count on the football of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the French club have not been interested in the French forward as they have their squad closed for the season and do not want any ‘star’ level signings.

Griezmann has one of the highest salaries at Atleti and, therefore, the idea of ​​negotiating his football for the arrival of Ronaldo. Interest, in turn, continues, and new plans from the La Liga club could happen in pursuit of Ronaldo’s arrival.