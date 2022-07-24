Atlético-MG x Corinthians: Hulk and Vítor Pereira had a relationship of titles, raid and success prediction | Brazilian series a

It was with these words, which would become premonitory, that coach Vítor Pereira evaluated which Hulk would arrive at Atlético-MG for the start of the 2021 season. Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, in direct confrontation, within the G-4, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The fight in the table to chase the leader Palmeiras is a promise of a full house, with two protagonists who shared titles in Portugal and China. They even got weird in Hulk’s last game for Shanghai.

However, weeks after the episode, everything seemed under water. Vítor Pereira, who had not yet agreed to go to Corinthians, gave an interview to ge to tear Hulk with praise.

– The issue with the Hulk, are normal things in football. They happen and they resolve. What I keep from him are the positive things, the titles we won together, the work together. Moments we support each other in difficult situations. It’s what I keep from him and I wish him all the luck in the world.

At Atlético, Hulk remains the protagonist, with 23 goals in 33 games. He did not act against Cuiabá, being spared. He returns to the field this Sunday, against Corinthians, which was the victim of three of his goals in 2021. On the Timão side, Vítor Pereira comes from a victory against Coritiba, at home, which made Corinthians overtake Galo himself in the Brazilian table. .

“Perhaps I was wrong with him in [algum] behavior. As a human being, it was a disappointment the way it all turned out. He’s a person I don’t hold a grudge against, but I don’t have contact with him and I don’t want to. I wish him and his family the best of luck, but he is not part of my circle of friends”, said the Atletico striker, in an interview with Estadão.

Hulk arrived at FC Porto for the 2008/2009 season. He was coached by Jesualdo Ferreira in the beginning. And then came the big titles in 2010/2011 (Portuguese League and Europa League) with André Villas-Boas. Vítor Pereira was the team’s assistant coach. The following season, Villas-Boas went to Chelsea, and Vítor Pereira took over.

They were national champions in 2011/2012, with Hulk being the tournament’s third top scorer, with 16 goals. Hulk and the coach were elected the best of their roles in the Portuguese Championship that season. But there were meetings and disagreements behind the scenes.

At the end of the season, Hulk went to the London Olympics, where he won a silver medal. On his return to Portugal, he was on his way out. He made the millionaire transfer to Zenit, from Russia. Vítor Pereira spent another 12 months in Porto, and went to Al-Ahli in 2013. He passed through Greece and Turkey. Until arriving in China in December 2017, when Hulk had been there for a year.

“What coach in the world wouldn’t like to have the Hulk?” – said Vítor Pereira, shortly before the striker left Porto for Zenit.

Hulk was sold by Zenit to the Shanghai SIPG (now Shanghai Port) for €55 million. He recast Chinese football as a major attraction. His first season was in 2016, when André Villas-Boa, another old acquaintance. In 2017, his best season in Shanghai, still with Villas-Boas: 33 goals in 48 games (he was national runner-up).

But it was in 2018, when Vítor Pereira arrived at Shanghai, that Hulk established himself once and for all in China. The team was national champion, ending the hegemony of Ricardo Goulart’s Guangzhou Evergrande, who was the seven-time champion.

Vítor Pereira and Hulk followed firm and strong in Shanghai in 2019, finishing the League in third place and champions of the Chinese Supercup. Then came 2020, and the pandemic that started in China. Hulk was at the end of his contract, he wouldn’t renew after four years.

The Covid-19 scenario was devastating. Lack of information, canceled flights, bubbles created for the return of competitions. Hulk’s farewell from China was in an Asian Champions League game. On November 25, 2020, Hulk was served during the loss to Yokohama Marinos.

When leaving the field to make way for the Brazilian Ricardo Lopes, Hulk addressed Vítor Pereira, in a tone of “finished”, raging, and went straight to the locker room. He did not act again until the end of the year. The contract ended and he was absent in the round of 16 of the Asian Champions League, when the team fell to Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe.

Vítor Pereira only stayed in China until December 2020. After a few months, he returned to Fenerbahçe in 2021. And, since February 2022, he was called to take over Corinthians, when Hulk had just won the Brazilian Supercup, cup stacked after the Brazilian and the 2021 Copa do Brasil.