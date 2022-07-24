‘Barbie’ in Brazil? Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen with the Brazilian flag in set photos

New images from the sets of ‘Barbie‘, the eponymous film of the iconic doll.

And to the general surprise, strong> Margot Robbie (‘Birds of Prey’) and Ryan Gosling (‘La La Land’) filmed a scene at a fair where you can see the Brazilian flag. Will we have scenes taking place in our country?

Check out:

FOR EVERYTHING! New images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling during the filming of the movie Barbie. pic.twitter.com/bXHFcsJ6UT — Mattel News Brasil (@MattelNewsBR) June 22, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie today in Los Angeles! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/oWuSYLGjwy — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 22, 2022

Enjoy watching:

barbie’s margot robbie is just PERFECT DUDE pic.twitter.com/xDWFzfIOGN — legal ivy W/ (@merasnixx) June 22, 2022

According to the journalist Kyle Buchananof The New York Timesthe long awaited movie live action will bring different versions of the doll and her companion.

Buchanan revealed via Twitter that the feature film will not only feature Margot Robbie and gosling like the aforementioned duo, but also Issa Rae and Hari Neg like different Barbies, in addition Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa like different Kens.

Unfortunately, further details were not revealed.

In addition, The Sun website revealed that the cast will feature the pop star. Dua Lipa.

acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird: Time to Fly’, ‘Little Women’) will direct, in addition to signing the script alongside her partner. Noah Baumbach.

Filming is currently taking place in the UK.

The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

‘Barbie‘ is based on the iconic doll from Mattel, which helped define children’s childhoods for decades. Previously, the company was developing a satirical version of the property, which would star Amy Schumer. The current version, however, seems to embrace the brand’s upbeat and lively tone.

Don’t forget to watch: