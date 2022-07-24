Barbie: Margot Robbie reunites cast in never-before-seen photo to celebrate shooting

In addition to the protagonist, the director, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp and other stars of the new production on the doll also appear.

In addition to a lot of pink, the new Barbie movie will have a lot of chemistry behind the camera. Actresses Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the production on Instagram. In the image, are the protagonist Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn and its Fantabulous Emancipation) and the director Greta Gerwig.

“See you at Barbieland,” wrote Hari Nef in the post’s caption. “A real gift,” declared Sharon Rooney in her post. In addition to them, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and Ana Cruz Kayne also appear.

Another actress in the cast, Ariana Greenblatt tweeted about the Barbie movie. “I left Barbieland today. What a special place to be,” she wrote. “I love and respect every single person in this film and I’m so excited for the whole world to see what we’ve created.”

What is the story of the new Barbie movie?

The new production on the classic Mattel doll was written by director, Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird and Little Women) in conjunction with her partner, director Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

Alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling plays Ken, the doll’s partner. In the new film, both dolls will have different versions of themselves, in a sort of “Barbie Multiverse”, with Issa Rae (Insecure) and Hari Nef (You) playing other Barbies, and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Ncuti Gatwa. (the new Doctor Who) playing variants of Ken.

The recording of Barbie is still in progress, but the feature is scheduled for release on July 20, 2023 in theaters.