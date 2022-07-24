Black Panther 2: Who will take on the hero’s mantle?

Marvel and mystery are basically synonymous. After a long wait, the studio has revealed the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the preview released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 did not show who will take on the mantle of the hero. The biggest question about the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) remains unanswered!

Black Panther 2 marks the first film in the saga without Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020). Marvel chose not to cast another actor in the role of T’Challa and decided to incorporate the character’s death into their plot. With the mantle vacant, someone needs to take responsibility to face Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

In Avengers: Endgame (2019), Okoye (Danai Gurira), head of the Wakanda Armed Forces, had already indicated the arrival of the Sub-Mariner in the MCU. In a meeting with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), she reported a tremor coming from the ocean.

The tidal wave confirmed the existence of the legendary Atlantis, as well as Namor. The anti-hero is the son of the heir to the throne Princess Fen and American man Leonard Mackenzie. Considered Marvel’s first mutant, he possesses superhuman strength, speed and agility, the ability to fly, breathe underwater and see the depths of the ocean.

With the introduction of the Sub-Mariner, the X-Men may also appear in Black Panther: Wakanda for good. In the comics, Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor had a very interesting rivalry. After the anti-hero’s attack on Africa, the young woman launches a brutal counterattack, wiping out virtually all of Atlantis in the process.

As a consequence, the X-Men side with Namor because they believe the character is right in the situation. Shuri and Wakanda have the Avengers supporting their decision. Which could result in the long-awaited and anticipated entry of the X-Men into the MCU.

But in the midst of this unprecedented confusion, who can take on the mantle of Black Panther in Wakanda Forever? THE Tangerine presents the main options!

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Letitia Wright in Black Panther Disclosure / Marvel Studios

T’Challa’s (Boseman) sister is still the favorite to receive the mantle. In addition to being a direct heir to the throne, a role that is also the right of Black Panther, the young woman has already become the heroine in the comics.

In Marvel comics, Shuri was the first female Black Panther. She becomes queen after her brother falls into a coma after battling a group of villains. And as a result, she becomes the heroine of Wakanda. But, curiously, after the ritual, the young woman does not acquire the power because she is not worthy enough.

However, during her journey, she overcomes her doubts and manages to show her worth. After yet another rite of passage, Letitia’s character manages to develop the Wakandan hero’s special abilities.

What may hinder the choice of Letitia as Black Panther is the behavior of the actress off the big screen. In the pandemic, the young woman published a controversial video on the networks adopting an anti-vaccination stance. The recording was deleted by YouTube moments after the post for containing fake news. The actress ended up deleting her Twitter account and losing credibility with fans.

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

Winston Duke in the movie Wakanda Forever Disclosure / Marvel Studios

In Black Panther (2018), the leader of the Jabari tribe, M’Baku (Winston Duke), came close to taking on the mantle of the hero. However, he lost the battle against T’Challa. And for that, Boseman’s character was given the title of defender of Wakanda.

Despite the defeat, M’Baku put aside his differences with the hero to defend Wakanda against the onslaught of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). And, because of the controversy with Letitia, the Jabari leader can assume the mantle of the hero. What would you think of this decision?

Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o)

Lupita Nyong’o in a scene from Black Panther Disclosure / Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o’s character in the Avengers universe is one of the candidates to take on the mantle of the defender of Wakanda. Nakia was featured in the first trailer for Black Panther 2. Because of her romantic involvement with T’Challa, the warrior must be at the center of the plot.

In addition, Lupita is the most credible option among the three. The 39-year-old actress has worked in renowned Hollywood films such as 12 Years a Slave (2013), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Us (2019). Will Marvel keep the mystery until the film’s release? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in November 10th in theaters.