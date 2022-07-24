Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer secrets

That’s because Ramonda talks in a certain part of the trailer that she has already lost her entire family, in an emotional outburst. Well, if Shuri is also her daughter, does that mean we’ll have another tragedy like this in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Even tragic, this decision would not come as a surprise. Letitia Wright, Shuri, has proved to be a very difficult person to deal with both for her opinions on social media and attitudes. First, the actress revealed controversial positions regarding vaccination at the height of the COVID-19 syndemic, and then even disrupted the progress of the film’s recordings, since for free worldwide transit it was necessary to be vaccinated. This resulted in delays, additional filming costs and other logistical issues.

Ending the character would be a way for Disney to get rid of the big problem that the actress has become. There were even campaigns and fan appeals for Marvel to find a new actor to play T’Challa, an appeal that gained strength after a family member of the actor revealed that Boseman even said he would be happy if his character gained a new person as an interpreter.

Furthermore, it may be that Shuri actually meets her death in this film, only to be reborn wearing the mantle of Black Panther. To check.