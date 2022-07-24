Botafogo Stadium has incident with elevator that carried athlete and fans







Eleven people were in the elevator that collapsed at the Nilton Santos stadium this Saturday Photo: Vítor Silva/ Botafogo FR

A race in the mixed zone after Botafogo’s victory over Athletico-PR this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship, almost ended in tragedy. an elevator from ingenuity, the carioca team’s stadium, collapsed while transporting an athlete from the club and fans. In all, 11 people were in space.

adryelson, a newly hired defender, was in the elevator at the time of the incident. The club, however, reported that everyone involved is doing well. Employees of the carioca club and people from the stadium staff provided assistance. Ambulances arrived at the scene to assist the victims.

Stretchers were taken by paramedics to the scene to provide care. On twitter, the club released a note to talk about the case. According to the message, Botafogo reports that “there was an incident in one of the elevators at the Nilton Santos stadium.” In addition to the note, the press office also informs that rescuers and a technical maintenance team were called. Finally, the statement says that everyone involved in the incident is doing well.

At the end of this Saturday’s match (23), there was an incident in one of the elevators at Nilton Santos Stadium. The Club activated the technical maintenance team and rescuers. All involved are doing well. — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) July 24, 2022

On the field, Botafogo beat Athletico and ended a sequence of three defeats in the Brazilian. The team reached 24 points and occupies the middle part of the tournament classification.