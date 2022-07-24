Brazil drops in the volleyball world rankings after France’s victory; understand | volleyball

Still in the qualifying phase of the League of Nations, the Brazilian men’s volleyball team had already lost its leadership of the world rankings after 20 years. This Saturday, however, with France’s victory over Italy in the semi-final of the competition, the team led by Renan Dal Zotto dropped one more position on the list: it is now third, with 360 points.

The French were tied with the Brazilians with 360 points, behind the Poles – who lead with 377 points. Guaranteed in the final of the League of Nations, France now has 369, nine more than Brazil.

The red alert was triggered in the first phase of the League of Nations, when Brazil was playing at home and lost to China for the first time in history. It is worth remembering that the Asians were invited to compete in the competition in place of Russia.

The International Federation’s ranking gained even more importance in the Olympic race for Paris 2024. With the approval of the International Olympic Committee, the International Volleyball Federation reduced the number of Pre-Olympics, ended the continental Pre-Olympics and will adopt the ranking as a cutting system. In the end, 12 selections of each suit guarantee the Olympic spot. By hosting the Olympics, French are already guaranteed to compete in both suits.

The other eleven places will be filled in two ways. Six teams in each gender will qualify through three pre-Olympic tournaments to be held between September and October 2023. Previously, there were six qualifying contests. The other five spots by gender will be based on the ranking.

The FIVB will take into account the top five teams. But, in order to respect the principle of universality of the Olympics, priority will be given to possible continents that do not yet have any classified teams. The order will then be as follows:

1) Selections from continents that have not yet been classified;

2) Highest ranked teams that have not yet qualified.

After the defeat to the United States and elimination in the League of Nations, Bruninho said that it is urgent for the team to grow and improve for the dispute of the World Championship, next month.

