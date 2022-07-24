Brazilians are off the street skate podium at X Games | skateboard

The Brazilian trio was left out of the women’s street skate podium at the X Games. Momiji Nishiya, 14, an Olympic champion, secured her first career title in the competition. Chloe Covell, a 12-year-old Australian, surprised and took silver. Yumeka Oda, 15, took third place.

Rayssa Leal ended the dispute in fourth position, beaten by Covell on the last lap, Letícia Bufoni was in 8th place and Pâmela Rosa in 9th. Letícia was the current champion and entered the record books this Saturday for beating the record for medals in the competition among women (12) and for being the skater who has won the most in female skate street, with five victories.

The competition did not start in the best way for the Brazilian women. Letícia Bufoni, Pâmela Rosa and Rayssa Leal didn’t manage to fit in good laps in the first attempts, nor were they among the first ones. Who was better placed was Bufoni, occupying the fourth position.

1 of 1 Rayssa Leal during the X Games — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Rayssa Leal during the X Games — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In the X Games, unlike the Olympics or the World League, only the laps count. There are no individual maneuvers, which is called a “best trick”. In the championship, each skater will have the right to four laps of 45 seconds and the owner of the best lap will be declared the winner. Unlike other competitions too, the X Games do not disclose the athletes’ scores to the public, only the final result.

It was the Japanese that put on a show from the beginning. Olympic champion Momiji Nishiya set an excellent lap to take the lead in the stage. Yumeka Oda, Rayssa’s rival in the last stage of the SLS, scored a beautiful one in the final stretch, overtaking Funa Nakayama, to go into second position and form an all-Japanese podium.

Fadinha took advantage of one of the last laps to undo the Japanese top. In a lap that missed a simple maneuver, the young Brazilian jumped to third position taking Nakayama off the podium. But not for long.