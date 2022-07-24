Briton traded for Ukrainian refugee breaks silence: ‘humiliated’

Britain’s Lorna Garnett, 28, the ex-wife of Tony Garnett, 29, won a restraining order against her ex this week after he allegedly bombarded her with “abusive messages”. Lorna starred in the international news after a conflict that ended with her husband leaving her to stay with Ukrainian war refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, who was housed in the couple’s home for just 10 days. This week, she decided to speak openly about the matter to the British tabloid The Sun.

I never imagined this could happen to me. I used to be quite outgoing and bubbly, but now I don’t like to leave the house. Tony seems to love attention, but I can’t stand it. I feel humiliated by all this. Nobody really knows the truth. After eight years together, I thought I knew him, but I didn’t. All I want now is peace to rebuild my life with our two girls.

Lorna Garnett

The woman says she hopes the restraining order will give her that much-needed peace. “I will never stop you from seeing your children, I want the best for them. But I refuse to let them be dragged into a circus show.”

The story began when Tony offered Sofia a place to stay at his home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, as she fled the war between Ukraine and Russia. She accepted the invitation and crossed the border to Poland and then to Germany, where she waited for her visa to be approved by the British government.

From there she took a flight to Manchester, where Tony picked her up and brought her to the family home to stay with him, Lorna and their two daughters. But Lorna began to suspect the involvement between Sofiia and her husband, who spoke the same language, and an argument between the two ended with the Ukrainian deciding to leave the house — and Tony packing his bags to accompany her.

Tony claims that his relationship with his ex was over even before he ran away with the refugee. He also apologized for the pain he caused his ex-wife and children, but warned that he and the Ukrainian would be planning to live the rest of their lives together.

Sofia suffered an eye infection in Germany while traveling to the UK. She is now partially blind and facing a lengthy recovery following surgery to restore her sight. Tony says he will act as her caretaker.

Tony and Sofia are at a new address now, after a stint living in his parents’ house. The couple even decided to give shelter in their new home to two more Ukrainian refugees, Sofiia and Illia, a couple aged 19 and 22, respectively.