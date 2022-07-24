Cano scores and Fluminense beats Bragantino in game with VAR blackout

Fluminense beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 this afternoon (24). However, the three goals scored against Raulino de Oliveira, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, did not have the video referee review, which was not working from the beginning until the 40th minute of the second half.

With the result, Flu rises to third place, with 34 points. already the bull crazy It follows in eighth, with 27.

Tricolor controlled the main actions and rented the offensive field, but stopped three times on the beam before opening the scoring with Arias, at 16′ of the final stage. Four minutes later he served as a waiter and lifted the ball to Cano, who caught it on the first try and scored a great goal. Lucas Evangelista lowered the header after 26′.

Who did well: Arias

The striker was the main piece to open spaces in the defense of Massa Bruta in the match. Very conscious, he made the difference on the field opening the scoring and giving the pass to Cano to score the second.

Who was bad: Nathan

Surprise in Diniz’s lineup, the midfielder participated very little in the game. The duo with Ganso left Tricolor without depth, playing a lot in the center of the field, which facilitated the marking and occupation of spaces of the opposing defense. At halftime, the coach took Diniz and put Matheus Martins, who was the most quoted to start the confrontation.

Fluminense’s performance: Intense pressure

Nathan’s entry into midfield did not change the pressure on the opponent and the high number of passes, but left the team with fewer options on the sides. Even so, the Tricolor created many opportunities to swing the net, but it lacked effectiveness when it came to concluding.

With the entry of Matheus Martins, the team had an easier time finishing on goal, hitting the post twice in the first ten minutes and then scoring two goals in the next ten minutes.

Bragantino’s performance: Suffocated

The team from the interior of São Paulo was completely dominated on the field. Apart from the last minutes of the first half, when he managed to stay a little in the attack, Bragantino was very pressured, managing to hold on – with the help of the beam – until the 15′ of the second half.

game chronology

Fluminense controlled the first thirty minutes of the game, where the visitors didn’t even finish on goal. The team hit the post just after 9′, when Lucão got out of the goal badly and the ball stayed in the hit and hit with Nathan. At 22′, Cano cleared the back and sent it to the net, but the assistant saw the offside position and VAR confirmed it.

After that, Massa Bruta managed to keep the ball a little and took danger in the 33′, when Lucas Evangelista deflected Aderlan’s cross kick and the ball brushed the post. Despite this finalization, the dominance continued with the home team.

The scenario of the second stage was identical to that of the first, with Flu pressing. With just one minute, the team already hit the post with Caio Paulista finishes and, in the sequence, Lucão made a great save in Cano’s kick. The Argentine striker also hit the post at 10′, completing a cross by Caio Paulista.

With so much insisting, the goal came in the 16′, with Arias. The good exchange of passes made the ball reach Matheus Martins, who found Jhon Arias in the area. He had time to dominate before hitting the left corner to open the scoring.

The advantage opened the way for Nense, who expanded five minutes later. Jhon Arias made a high pass to Germán Cano. Alone, he turned and kicked with the first shot, scoring a beautiful goal in Volta Redonda.

When everything seemed resolved, Toro Loko managed to cash out. Artur took a corner and Luan Cândido climbed higher than the defense to close the gap on 26′. Despite creating little, the visitors managed to leave the end of the game very agitated and suffocated the Flu, but without achieving equality.

3 balls on the beam of the Flu

Nathan, not hitting and hitting with the goalkeeper, hit the post for the first time in the first half. After the break, Caio Paulista also hit the goal after just one minute. The third came with Cano, at 10′, after a cross by Caio Paulista.

next games

Fluminense returns to the field this Thursday (28), at 8:30 pm, when they visit Fortaleza for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

Already for the 20th round of the Brasileirão, the first of the return, both teams enter the field. On Sunday (31), at 7pm, Massa Bruta welcomes Juventude. A day later, on Monday (1st), at 8 pm, Tricolor will go to Vila Belmiro to face Santos.

VAR is over

The video referee had technical problems on the return of the break. With that, the captains and André Luiz de Freitas Castro, field referee, were called and the ball rolled without the aid of technology in the final stage, returning only in the 40′.

Despite the failure in technology, there was no controversy in the goals. On the other hand, technology could have helped in the 37′, when Felipe Melo gave Helinho a hard entry and only received the yellow card on the field. In stoppage time, Marrony kicked Kevin and the video referee called the fielder to the monitor, who reviewed the play and sent the Nense forward.

Concern about electricity

With a blackout in the surroundings of the stadium and the generator burnt out in Raulino de Oliveira, the second half began with the threat of not going to the end, depending only on natural light. However, at 34′ of the second half, the spotlights started to light up.

gray tricolor

In celebration of the club’s 120th anniversary, completed last Thursday (21), Fluminense entered the field with a shirt honoring the first edition of its uniform. The shirt, half gray and half white, differs greatly from the traditional tricolor used by the team.

Referee at goal?

Lucão, Bragantino’s goalkeeper, entered the field with an entirely yellow uniform, identical to the one used by the refereeing team. Despite the regulation guiding that the pieces are different, the referee André Luiz de Freitas did not ask the defender to change the item.

no protest

Unlike what has been happening in the last rounds, the Fluminense and Bragantino players did not protest with their hands in their mouths at the beginning of the match. The act was being done for about 20 seconds after the kick-off to demonstrate dissatisfaction with PL 1153/2019, the General Sports Law, which changed players’ labor rights after being approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 2 x 1 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 19th round

Date: July 24, 2022, Sunday

Time: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Fábio Pereira (TO)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

goals: Arias, at 16’/2ºT (FLU); Cano, at 20’/2ºT (FLU); Luan Cândido, at 26’/2nd (BRA)

Yellow cards: Nino, André, Manoel, Felipe Melo (FLU), Aderlan, Carlos Eduardo, Maurício Barbieri (BRA)

Red card: brown

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier (David Duarte), Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Martinelli), Nathan (Matheus Martins) and Ganso (Felipe Melo); Arias (Marrony) and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Lucão; Aderlan (Andrés Hurtado), Kevin Lomónaco, Natan and Luan Cândido (Ramon); Raul, Lucas Evangelista (Helinho) and Miguel (Jadsom); Artur, Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes (Carlos Eduardo). Technician: Maurício Barbieri.