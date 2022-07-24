Captain America 4 gets official title

The new Captain America movie just got an official title. The movie will be called Captain America: New World Order (New World Order in free translation, also following the title of the bannerman’s comics). The film is scheduled for May 3, 2024, bringing Sam Wilson on your first adventure as the captain America at the movies.

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the main villain. But, we already have the logo of the film:

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America #290published in November 1983.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

captain america 4 will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.