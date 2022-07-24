Case between Musk and wife caused Google founder to divorce

South African businessman Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, while she was married to Sergey Brin, one of the co-founders of Google. Upon learning of the extramarital affair, Brin filed for divorce after a few weeks. The information is from the American newspaper Wall Street Journal.

The news comes after a series of controversies of a business and personal nature involving Elon Musk. The businessman backed out of the $44 billion purchase of Twitter earlier this month. In addition, it was recently discovered that he became the father of twins, the result of a relationship with an executive at Neuralink, one of his companies.

The American newspaper did not obtain confirmation of the extramarital affair of the parties involved, only from sources familiar with the matter and who did not want to be identified.

understanding the case

The Wall Street Journal report says that the affair between Musk and Shanahan would have taken place at the end of last year. As a result, Brin filed for divorce in January of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences” over the breakup, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

The newspaper’s sources point out that Brin and Shanahan were experiencing relationship difficulties due to the stress caused by isolation during the covid-19 pandemic. The couple has a 3-year-old son.

This is Sergey Brin’s second divorce. Before Shanahan, he was married to Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andme (a genetic analysis startup). She is the sister of Susan Wojcicki, the executive director of YouTube.

About the beginning of the “brief affair” between Shanahan and Musk, it is believed that it started when the South African businessman was separated from his girlfriend, singer Grimes, with whom he has two children. The newspaper cites that the extramarital relationship began during the contemporary art fair Art Basel, held in Miami, in the United States.

In addition to the divorce filing, the Google co-founder has also been working with his legal team to sell his assets related to Elon Musk’s companies. The case, according to the publication, ruined the friendship of years between the two billionaires in the tech industry.

Brin invested $500,000 in Tesla in 2008, during the financial crisis, which at the time prompted the entrepreneur to give him one of the company’s first electric sports cars as a gift.

It is worth noting that Sergey Brin left the day-to-day activities of Google in 2019, along with Larry Page, another co-founder of the search giant.