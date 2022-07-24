CBF arranges a meeting between the Arbitration Commission and clubs from Series A and B; see what will be discussed

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) announced this Friday (22) that it will organize a meeting between the 40 clubs from Series A and B with the Arbitration of the entity.

The event will take place next Tuesday (26), at 11:00 am (Brasília time), at the Confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the CBF“there will be space to talk about VARperformance in the last rounds and necessary improvements”.

The Confederation also stated that the team led by Wilson Luiz Seneme will present plans for the evolution of national arbitration in the coming months.

“THE CBF will present the next steps planned by the refereeing team to increase the quality of work in competitions”, he wrote.

Complaints from clubs against arbitration are becoming more and more frequent, especially after serious errors in games in both Series A and B and the Copa do Brasil.

An ESPN.com.br report published last Wednesday (20) also showed that there are also several conflicting versions of the VAR images between the old and new management of the Arbitration.

Several sources heard by the report stated that, in the times of Leonardo Gaciba (2019-2021), the CBF it stored videos and was able to draw lines to prove or rule out errors even after the games.

On the other hand, the Seneme administration, started this year, claims that it is impossible to trace the VAR after matches are over, for a variety of reasons.