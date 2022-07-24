Celebrity fever, caps and berets are back

What distinguishes the modern age, the one we live in, from previous ones? Is it the fact that we work in offices and no longer in the heat of immense, iron and fire industries — although the pandemic has turned that concept upside down, pushing us indoors? Could it be, who knows, the permanent skepticism around everything and everyone — now fueled by the avalanche of lies promoted on social media? The English writer and journalist Adrian Wooldridge defended a curious thesis, in an article published in the magazine 1843: what makes us different is the disappearance of hats, caps and berets. They were ubiquitous until the first half of the 20th century, as a translation of society. Kings wore crowns. Bishops wore mitres. Rich people loved a Borsalino. The workers were distinguished by their heads covered with light cloth models.

The decline began after World War II — soldiers from the front no longer wanted to be under helmets. And then, in the United States of the early 1960s, President John Kennedy took office without a top hat, and from then on it was no longer compulsory to wear something above the hair or baldness. As an exception, and what a beautiful exception, there have always been examples of haute couture, on the catwalks and fashion magazines.

Behold, through the harshness of the confinement of the pandemic – always it -, a time of domestic retreat and comfort from head to toe, the rebirth of caps and berets took place. The reason? Because they are simpler to use, cheaper (not all of them, by the way), more handy. Linked to celebrities who flaunt them in Instagram posts and the like, the phenomenon emerged. In the future, when we look at the present day, it is possible that this brand of clothing will distinguish us. The big brands, of course, didn’t fool around. French Patou took caps to Paris Fashion Week in early July. Louis Vuitton and Dior also joined the trend. Prada — which charges the equivalent of 5,000 reais for an item — has become a fever driven by celebrities such as singer Dua Lipa, model Hailey Bieber and actress Marina Ruy Barbosa. The singer Taylor Swift is another who helped the tide, appearing with an adornment borrowed from the style of the genius Leonardo da Vinci.

There is a multiplier in the dissemination of the style: as caps and berets give an air of some simplicity, although often false, it did not take long for them to spread, often with the symbols of sports brands. It is always good to remember, however, that in the 1990s they had already reappeared, glued to the discreet elegance of Jennifer Aniston and Winona Ryder. But, as everything always comes back, here they are again, with a lovely nostalgic touch (read in Lucilia Diniz’s column). “By associating practicality with comfort, in addition to personality, it is natural that they please”, says hatter Cássia Cipriano. It is a case, therefore, hats off to caps and berets.

Published in VEJA of July 27, 2022, issue nº 2799