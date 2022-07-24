Ceni praises Galoppo and wants a new defender in São Paulo: ‘We need’

Coach Rogério Ceni praised Giuliano Galoppo, a likely reinforcement for São Paulo. The 23-year-old midfielder is leaving Banfield (ARG) and is already in Brazil to complete the negotiation with Tricolor.

Ceni avoided naming Galoppo as a signing, but admitted that he is probably an athlete “ready” to help São Paulo.

“The player hasn’t been announced, I don’t think there’s an agreement yet. I greeted him, but it’s not formalized. He’s a ready player, but is he ready to play overnight? I don’t know, it’s more difficult. He has good characteristics , yes, but I don’t have training with him to have an opinion”, said Ceni.

At another moment of the press conference after the 3-3 draw with Goiás today (23), at Morumbi, Rogério Ceni spoke about the need for a defender after Arboleda’s injury. Galoppo arrives in midfield through an investor, but the defense is also lacking.

“When a sponsor can give that player, we have to accept it or not. We can’t choose a defender or another player. It’s a sponsor that offers an opportunity to have a great, young player who can help us a lot if the deal actually happens. Within the club’s situation, we are seeing the opportunity of one more defender since Arboleda’s injury. As he is injured, we have to repeat the defenders more, generating a greater probability of injury. We need this position, but it is difficult to find in the market and we can’t accumulate expenses and debts. What if we stay in just one championship? Let’s hope Miranda and Léo come back first. Let’s try to balance this defensive part”, concluded Ceni.

Giuliano Galoppo should be announced soon by São Paulo. The expectation is that he can debut against América-MG on Thursday (28), at Morumbi, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.