Ceni regrets São Paulo’s draws and defensive mistakes: ‘It’s not possible’

Coach Rogério Ceni lamented the oscillation of São Paulo during the 3-3 draw with Goiás today (23), at Morumbi, for the 19th and final round of the Brazilian Championship.

Tricolor came out behind, turned around and took the second goal in the first half. In the final stage, São Paulo was ahead of the score again and took the tie in stoppage time. The team has had a lot of defensive problems after the injury of Arboleda and other defenders in the medical department, such as Miranda and Léo.

“Today we finished more, but we finished a lot outside. We had good opportunities, more than against Internacional, but we missed the target a lot. We missed a few times by 4-2. We have to correct it, but the time is short. On Monday we will work more on the defensive part. We have been wrong a lot. The scores are nice for those who watch, but six goals in two games is a lot and they show collective errors and one or the other individual failure. It is our responsibility to make the team improve”, said Ceni.

“We’re used to playing with the younger ones. I don’t even count Diego as a young player, for example. There’s a lot of difference in experience between him and Luizão, for example. There are many problems at the same time, not just an improvisation or another. We have to improve. Number of draws and high number of goals conceded… This is not characteristic of my work. I’ve never had so many draws like this. Even playing for the win, it’s hard to accept a result like this, practically at the end. There is a lack of concentration and also training for collective understanding. Welington got tired, Marcos Guilherme entered the role after a few training sessions and there is still a need for adjustments. As we don’t have Reinaldo, Marcos broke a branch and lacked collective harmony to coordinate the scoring of the last goal”, he added.

São Paulo will return to the field to face América-MG next Thursday (28), again at Morumbi, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

See what Rogério Ceni said at the press conference

sequence of games

“We played on the 14th, 17th, 20th and 23rd. With so many people away, tiredness hits. Taking three goals is bad, not against Goiás. It shows that I, as a coach, and the team as a whole need to evolve. changes and embezzlement. We can’t be so exposed and make mistakes that take away points. We can do more ahead and correct behind. We can work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to better synchronize the movements and not concede as many goals”.

galoppo

“The player hasn’t been announced, I don’t think there’s an agreement yet. I greeted him, but it’s not formalized. He’s a ready player, but if he’s ready to play overnight, it’s more difficult. He has good characteristics, yes, but I don’t have training with him to form an opinion”.

embezzlement

“I hope they [Jandrei, Miranda e Léo] can train to readapt in the field, they haven’t been out for a long time. A week, a little more. So far I haven’t trained with them and I need to try them on the field. If they release, we count on them. We still have four days, three training sessions.”

defensive problems

“We always try to correct the video, between one game and another. Chances we create and give in. We pass this video on to them as a return on what games are. If I train, they can’t stand playing. There were a lot of games. On Tuesday I have the whole group to train, a few on Monday. I’ll do a job focused on the defensive part on Tuesday and a more tactical training on Wednesday. We’ll have a decision on Wednesday, Sunday, another championship on Wednesday. Again four games in 10 days. It’s heavy for all teams, but for us it is more difficult. We have many problems in embezzlement and especially in the defensive sector. Up front we have more options”.

Imbalance in the roster

“Offensively we have pieces to work on. From midfield to forward, even though we don’t have a lot of speed, and now we will have Marcos Guilherme. We managed to make different teams and with good offensive energy, but defensively we have problems, there are many absences. There is competition. bigger in the offensive part than in the defensive one, where we practically lost the four main defenders. Today we have Diego, we improvised Rafinha in the role and he did well. We will fight day after day. We will recover the team a little for Thursday and then we will live day after day. We will compete as much as possible, but it is difficult to project in the long term. América-MG played a great game against Palmeiras, we have Ceará, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Bragantino, Santos… If I think about everything, can’t. It’s better to live. The window for the Copa do Brasil closes on Tuesday and we’ll wait and live day after day”.

Choice of teams

“The lineup is made according to the work of the week and the production in the games. You don’t win the position in the games, but in the daily commitment. The fan leaves frustrated, but I too, I had three points in my hand. much lower than what we produced in the first round. 28 points wouldn’t be much, but it would be an encouragement. The demand for victory is natural, but they are present and encouraging us. They perceive our dedication, even though it is normal to have better sympathy with some players. Others arrive and need to prove the affection. We have nothing to complain, there are 40 or 50 thousand constantly in Morumbi. Everyone was crestfallen with this draw. I know that patience is short, but we have done our best and we need to improve defensively, as a team. It’s my responsibility to make that happen.”

three championships

“If we neglect the Brasileirão, it is difficult to get out of a difficult situation. Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana are important, being champion would be incredible for me. But it is a moment of calm and patience. to look at Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday and hope the players come back and we can vary from game to game. We have a decisive game in the Copa do Brasil, but we need to be careful. We generate positive things in the cups and it’s funneling. There were 16 , now there are eight. If we neglect the Brasileirão, it is difficult to get out of a difficult situation. Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana are important, being champion would be amazing for me. But it is a moment of calm and patience. a game, we have to look at Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday and hope that the players come back and we can vary from game to game. We have a decisive game in the Copa do Brasil, but we need to be careful. We generate positive things in the cups and it’s tapering. were 16, now there are eight and there will be four left. We cannot sell the cups, we have to be connected in short competitions and also in the Brazilian Championship. For that we need more available players and time. Now we have three days for the first time to get organized again before four games in 10 days.”

mental wear and tear

“It’s difficult, you have to win every day. We expect to make the team have results. We’ve given up the goals very easily. We don’t concede many chances, but we give up the opportunity easily to the opponent. This fatigue for us is more mental, but for the players is more physical. For me the mental exhaustion is great, it leaves that expression of fatigue. We rack our brains every day to assemble the team, which system, which player to use. We think of everything and we can’t lose more players”.

Defensive reinforcements?

“When a sponsor can give that player, we have to accept it or not. We can’t choose a defender or another player. It’s a sponsor that offers an opportunity to have a great, young player who can help us a lot if the deal actually happens. Within the club’s situation, we are seeing the opportunity for one more defender since Arboleda’s injury. As he is injured, we have to repeat the defenders more, generating a greater probability of injury. We need this position, but it is difficult to find in the market and we can’t accumulate expenses and debts. What if we stay in one championship? Let’s hope Miranda and Léo come back first. Let’s try to balance this defensive part”.