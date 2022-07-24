Child falls from the 6th floor of a building and is saved by a man passing on the street

posted on 07/23/2022 14:23



Security camera footage captured the moment a child fell from the sixth floor of a building and was saved by a man walking down the street. The case took place last Tuesday (19/7), in Jiaxing, China.

In the images, it is possible to see the man positioning himself to hold the girl when he saw that she was falling. Despite the shock, she was not seriously injured. The man told local media that the child has the same name as his daughter, Xinxin, which means “trust”.

A young kid fell down from the 6th floor in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, on July 19.

Fortunately, a passer-by hugged the baby bravely,

saved the kid,saved a family???? pic.twitter.com/8YCyDbmuOp — Tong Bingxue ??? (@tongbingxue) July 21, 2022



