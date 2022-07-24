Chinese government accuses the United States of wanting to ‘dominate and militarize space’; understand

The United States and China maintain a strong trade relationship that encourages the import and export of products between the two world powers, but according to information recently revealed by a member of the Chinese government, this friendly agreement does not appear to extend beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.
During an interview this week with a local TV channel, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the western country “stole intelligence information and engaged in close reconnaissance in the space domain, as as it did in other domains”, noting that the US intends to dominate space.
Although this placement was one of the most highlighted during the press conference, the spokesperson also said that “This [o domínio] would have a serious negative impact on global strategic stability and would constitute a serious threat to peace and security in outer space,” referring to the National Space Intelligence Center.
This US entity has an annual budget of US$ 24.5 billion – the same as that allocated to NASA for aerospace research – for research and development of attack and defense methods in space. For Lijian, Biden management’s investments in this sector suggest that the country plans to militarize space.