Chinese government accuses the United States of wanting to ‘dominate and militarize space’; understand

The United States and China maintain a strong trade relationship that encourages the import and export of products between the two world powers, but according to information recently revealed by a member of the Chinese government, this friendly agreement does not appear to extend beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

During an interview this week with a local TV channel, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the western country “stole intelligence information and engaged in close reconnaissance in the space domain, as as it did in other domains”, noting that the US intends to dominate space.