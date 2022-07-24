Chris Evans would give anything to get an iPhone 6s back

Chris Evans complains about the evolution that iPhones have had and says he misses the old iPhone 6s a lot. In an interview with Colliderthe interpreter of “Captain America” returned to lament the death of his iPhone 6s and said he really doesn’t like all the changes of the last generations of the device.

Even with the many advancements of the latest generations of the iPhone, the actor is one of those who misses the classic look of the iPhone, as well as the “good old Home button”., among other things that used to be the norm among Apple smartphones until a few years ago”. According to Evans, while the Home button is missing, its absence is far from the main problem with his new smartphone.

It’s only been a few weeks since Chris Evans was forced to trade in his trusty old iPhone 6s for an iPhone 13 Pro.

For the actor, his iPhone 13 Pro is simply “too heavy”, causing you to have to hold the device on your little finger while holding it (without much success). In fact, in comparison the iPhone 6s weighed 143 grams, which is considerably lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro which weighs 204 grams.

Evans also took the opportunity to comment on messages from fans advising him to buy an iPhone SE – much more like his old smartphone, but the actor doesn’t seem to be too inclined towards that idea. “I am a person of fixed ideas. I don’t want the iPhone SE; I want the iPhone 6s, this was the one I liked and I wanted it to work forever,” he replied.

Chris Evans was scheduled to join an Apple TV+ project with actress Scarlett Johansson, called “Project Artemis”, but the actor dropped out of the role that will now be occupied by Channing Tatum.

Source: collider