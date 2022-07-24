Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat to kiss Natalie Portman in the movie Rolling Stone

Natalie Portman is vegan and Chris Hemsworth changed his diet to play opposite the actress in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat the day he would film the kiss with Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). the actors play Thor and Jane, respectively, who has a romance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nonetheless, portman is vegan and has an animal-free diet. Therefore, Hemsworth decided not to eat meat so he could kiss her in one of the scenes in the movie. “Considering that he eats meat every half hour because of his diet, it’s a big decision,” she explained. portman (via Omelet).

“It was very polite. I wouldn’t even care about it, it’s not something I would ask for or care about, but he did it anyway. Chris He is a very kind person,” he added.

In Thor: Love and Thunderthe character of Hemsworth finds himself in the midst of a midlife crisis and, unexpectedly, finds Jane Foster, great love of his life. However, the ex-girlfriend now has possession of the Mjolnir and became the Mighty Thor.

The film arrived in Brazilian cinemas on July 7, 2022 and brings Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bale as cap. Check out the trailer: