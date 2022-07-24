Commissioner finds snake’s head in meal served on board; watch video – Prism

A flight attendant discovered—to his horror—the presence of a snake’s head in his meal on board a low-cost airline.

The cabin crew member of the Turkish-German airline SunExpress recorded the horrific discovery and shared it online — prompting an immediate response from the airline. Watch the video below.

The attendant was on a flight from Ankara to Düsseldorf on Thursday. Upon opening the lunch tray, the snake’s head was found in the middle of the original meal.

The crew had previously complained of getting beetles and snails in their food on board, according to news portal Gazete Duvar. Complaints about moldy meals had also been made.

Local Turkish news agency Bölge Gündem claims that the post published by the employee prompted other workers to complain about the bad meals they received at the airline.

SunExpress — which is based in Antalya, Turkey, and flies throughout Europe and the Mediterranean — said the state of the food was “absolutely unacceptable”.

The airline said in a statement: “It is our top priority that the services we provide to our customers on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that our passengers and employees have a comfortable and safe flying experience. press about the food service on board are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. Until the research process in question is completed, all preventive measures and actions, including the interruption of supply of the relevant product, were taken immediately”.

Sancak Inflight Services — which provides catering services (provision of food on board) for the airline — claims that the dishes are prepared at 280°C and that the incident could not have happened in its kitchen.

The catering company said in a comment: “SunExpress Airlines is a valued customer in our country and a popular airline in Europe, which has recently decided to further expand its fleet and route network.

“[Eles] again announced a tender for onboard catering services.

“We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposed to be in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the on-board catering facilities).”

They claim that the snake’s head was added to the dish later.

SunExpress is co-owned by Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa and was founded in 1989.

The airline flies to more than 90 destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa and has 5,000 employees.

Here is the video made by the commissioner:



