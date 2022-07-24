Corinthians beats Atlético-MG with lightning turn and becomes vice-leader

In a direct duel for the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians beat Atlético-MG, in a comeback, by 2 to 1, in a game with a huge comeback, today (24), at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Galo won the match until the 34th minute of the second half, with a great goal from Keno. However, in six minutes, Fábio Santos turned to Timão.

With the result, Corinthians took the second place with 35 points. The Rooster, on the other hand, is fourth with 32.

Atlético returns to the field next Sunday (30), against Internacional, at 16:00 (Brasília), in Beira-Rio, for the opening of the return. Corinthians plays for the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday (28), against Atlético-GO away from home.

Corinthians starts strong

The Corinthians team was not intimidated by the crowded Mineirão and started the game by putting a lot of pressure on Atlético’s exit. So much so that the first good chance of the game came from the visitors after 2 minutes. Adson was on top of Guilherme Arana, won the play and kicked the goal. The ball passes with danger to the right of Everson with danger.

But the Rooster is the one who opens the scoring

Corinthians continued to try to impose itself, but it was Galo that took the lead. In a move by Mariano from the right, he played for Keno. The striker finished from outside the area at the angle of goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. A real goal that blew up Mineirão after 9 minutes of the first stage.

Corinthians in possession, and Galo in the counterattacks

After Keno’s goal, Atlético started to control the game more. Corinthians had greater possession of the ball, but could not convert into great chances. Meanwhile, Galo bet on counterattacks, leaving with speed through the middle. The Hulk himself was used a lot in the sprints during some moments of the first stage.

Rooster comes back with more momentum

Corinthians returned from the break with the additions of Cantillo and Roger Guedes. Galo returned with the same team and with more presence in the Timão area. At 8, Arana finished after a move by Jair and Mariano. The side arrived hitting first, but the defense cut.

Fábio Santos puts Corinthians in the game

Corinthians had barely demanded any defense from goalkeeper Everson. However, in the 34th minute, Fábio Santos received a cross from Fágner and sent it to the back of the net with a header, tying the game.

lightning turn

Five minutes after the tie, Giovane was brought down by Junior Alonso in the area. The penalty was scored and Fábio Santos, at 41, charged and turned to the visitors.

Debutant goalkeeper has already played against Galo

Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, 25, made his debut for Corinthians tonight, but it was not the first time he faced Atlético in Belo Horizonte. Last year, for the 10th round of the qualifying phase of the Campeonato Mineiro, Carlos Miguel was the goalkeeper of Boa Esporte, Atlético’s opponent. Galo won 2-1, with goals from Vargas and Arana.

babble back

While Carlos Miguel played for the first time with the Corinthians shirt, the Paraguayan defender Balbuena felt the taste of re-launching for Timão. The player was regularized last Wednesday (21) and had already made himself available to play against Atlético, claiming to be in full physical condition.

Who did well: Fábio Santos

The left-back was the guy behind the Corinthians reaction at Mineirão. When the team seemed delivered, almost without creating opportunities, he took a headed goal from the hat and tied the match. He then converted a penalty to turn around. Made the ex law enforce twice!

Who was bad: Junior Alonso

Another irregular performance by the defender for Atlético-MG. He committed the penalty on Giovane when the match was tied. The charge was converted, and Galo suffered the upset at Mineirão.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG 1 X 2 CORINTHIANS

Competition: 19th round of Serie A Campeonato Brasileiro

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: July 24, 2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobres Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Nacho Fernandez and Júnior Alonso (Atlético-MG); Yuri Alberto (Corinthians)

goals: Keno, 9 minutes into the first half (Atlético-MG); Fábio Santos at 34 and 41 of the second half (Corinthians)

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otávio), Zaracho (Vargas), and Nacho (Pavón); Keno (Pedro) and Hulk. Coach: Lucas Goncalves.

CORINTHIANS: Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Bruno Mendez and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz Maycon (Roni) and Giuliano (Cantillo); Willian (Roger Guedes), Yuri Alberto (Gustavo Mosquito) and Adson (Giovani). Coach: Vitor Pereira.