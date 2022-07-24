Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United on loan, says newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future must be far from Manchester. In addition to the player’s desire to leave, according to the British newspaper ‘Mirror’, Manchester United accepts the Portuguese’s departure on a season-long loan, but with one condition: that the striker accepts to renew his contract for another year, until 2024.

The proposal made by the Red Devils left businessman Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo surprised and pleased them. CR7 welcomes a departure from Manchester United along these lines.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to appear in Manchester United’s pre-season citing personal problems. The player has already spoken openly about his desire to continue playing in the Champions League and that would be his main motivation for leaving United.

With a season-long loan out, the player would be able to play for another year in the Champions League and return to a more structured United and, possibly, back to Europe’s top competition.