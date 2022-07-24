Cruzeiro negotiates the hiring of Chay, from Botafogo | football

Cruzeiro is close to signing midfielder Chay, from Botafogo. The 31-year-old player was negotiating a transfer to defend Bahia, but his destination must be Toca da Raposa

More cruise news

More news from Botafogo

If the deal is concluded, Chay will arrive at BH on loan until the end of this season, with Cruzeiro having the option to buy at the end of the contract. The transaction was reported by journalist Venê Casagrande, from SBT, and confirmed by ge.

1 of 2 Chay in action in Atlético-GO x Botafogo — Photo: Vítor Silva/BFR Chay in action in Atlético-GO x Botafogo — Photo: Vítor Silva/BFR

A source close to those involved in the deal said, in short, that “signing remains to be done”. Between the clubs, everything has already been agreed for the conclusion of the transfer.

Chay lost ground at Botafogo since the arrival of Luís Castro and the reinforcements hired by the team, especially after the officialization of the SAF. With the Portuguese coach, the midfielder played 14 games, eight of them as a starter.

The player was one of the highlights of Botafogo in 2021. After a good Campeonato Carioca by Portuguesa, the shirt 14 was hired by Bota and, along with Rafael Navarro, made a great duo in the fight for the team’s access to the first division.

In all, Chay has 50 games with the Botafogo shirt. He scored eight goals, all last season, and provided 11 assists.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Last year, Chay scored three goals for Botafogo in the game against Cruzeiro, in the first round of Série B 2021. The midfielder arrives in the capital of Minas Gerais early next week to undergo medical examinations.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!