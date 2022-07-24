Cryptocurrency ‘sensation’ rises 2,521% in 5 minutes and attracts market attention

In the Portuguese translation, SAFEMOON means “safe moon”, a name that seems to be suggestive of the “nocturnal euphoria” of the crypto asset that in recent days has shown vertical and stratospheric highs, always with an “appointed time”: 21 hours. This is what happened at this time last Saturday (23), when the SafeMoon Price (SAFEMOON) recorded a sudden rise, which lasted only five minutes, but was enough to raise the price of the crypto-asset by 2,521% at that moment.

On Sunday morning (24), SAFEMOON was sustaining part of the previous night’s “pump” as the rise was 1,395% according to the CoinMarketCap monitoring chart. This is because the price of the token is extremely small, typically with eight zeros after the comma in the “lows” and six zeros after the comma in the “highs”, periods when the highs represent numbers hundreds of times larger than the values ​​before the jumps. , due to the two shifts to the left, towards the comma.

Daily chart of the SAFEMOON/USD pair. Source: CoinMarketCap

At 21:00 on the 13th, SAFEMOON seems to have been taken by an even greater “euphoria” and printed a rally of more than 13,000% in five minutes. Interestingly, the crypto asset recorded alternating meteoric movements in the period that was at the top and ended up drawing on the chart a figure that resembles a pair of horns, although the biggest coincidence was not the drawing outlined by the token, but the rounded times that they happened.

In the comments area of ​​CoinMarketCap, the testimonials were negative:

“$SAFEMOON I bought 3 times this token..but they cut my BNB [Binance Coin] and they gave me 0 safemoon? Can anyone help?” one person reported.

“$SAFEMOON feeling optimistic about more rugpulls [puxadas de tapete]🤡”, said another investor.

The project’s native token, which presents itself as a combination of Reflect Finance (RFI) tokens and an automatic liquidity generation protocol, was considered a “sensation” in 2021 and went viral on social media when it was endorsed by celebrities and influencers, such as the rapper Lil Yachty, YouTuber KEEMSTAR and boxer Jake Paul, with flashy promotions and promises of “secure” riches. Which ended in a lawsuit in the United States brought against celebrities, accused by investigators of pumping and dumping SAFEMOON.

In opened, the crypto asset was the subject of an investigation and accusation of embezzlement, made by youtuber Coffezilla, ended up being consecrated as a kind of “roller coaster” of decentralized finance (DeFi), as reported by Cointelegraph Brasil.

READ MORE: