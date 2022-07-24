

Disclosure / DC

Writing – Cinema Observatory





07/23/2022 18:06

07/23/2022 18:06

DC presented its panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with news about Black Ado, Shazam 2 and some animations. But nothing about Batman or the Batfamily, which worried DC fans.

On the networks, many are complaining, or showing concern about the lack of the DC hero at the event.

‘No Batman 2 announcement’, lamented a fan.

‘No Batman 2 news *cries*’ wrote another fan.

‘Ok no one really cares about Black Ado in Batman 2’ tweeted another f.

‘ that??? No Batman 2, what do you mean’, said another f.

‘Batman 2 news, and Blue Beetle and Batgirl teasers are all I need. Please DC, we need a win,’ said another.

See the tweets below.



Disclosure / DC



Disclosure / DC



Disclosure / DC



Disclosure / DC



Disclosure / DC

Batman is on HBO Max

Batman starring Robert Pattinson, who lives a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zo Kravitz, respectively.

The direction is with Matt Reeves, who also has a part in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.

This post DC Fans Are Worried About Batman After Comic-Con was first published on Cinema Observatory.