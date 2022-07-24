Deepfake replaces Amber Heard with Emilia Clarke in Aquaman 2

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After all the controversies involving Amber Heard, the actress’ participation in Aquaman 2 was the center of several rumors among fans. One of the most viral was the replacement of the actress by Emilia Clarkewho played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

And of course, fans were excited about the news and some of them created a short video, showing what the actress would look like in the role of mere in Aquaman 2.

As we have seen in recent months, the divorce between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it was one of the great affairs in the world. The trial gained worldwide repercussion, detailing the problems that the couple lived, and of course, all the controversies revealed by the two actors that ended up scaring fans.

With such repercussions, the two actors ended up losing several contracts, including rumors that the actress would be replaced in Aquaman 2, a new feature from the DCEU. With this news, several fans began to indicate possible replacements, and one of the great names nominated was Emilia Clarke.

The Game of Thrones actress was a fan favorite for the role

Emilia Clarke is one of the biggest names in entertainment in recent years, mainly due to his role in the series game of Thrones from the HBO channel. In the production, he played Daenerys Targaryen, one of the protagonists and one of the only survivors of the powerful family that ruled Westeros. In the plot, he opposite Jason Momoa, actor who lives the Aquaman of DC Comics on movie screens.

The actress quickly became the favorite to replace Amber Heard, who was tipped to leave the production. With so many fans asking for her to appear in the film, stryder HD created a short deepfake video putting the actress in the role of merecheck below:

