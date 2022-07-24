Did you see? Weather in August will be colder than July

In Brazil, in general, the weather forecast indicates that August will be cooler than July.

5) A new cold front will advance through southern Brazil; know when

At the turn of the month from July to August, there is a forecast for the advance of another cold front, which should spread the rains a little more through the Center-South, reaching a large part of Mato Grosso do Sul and the midwest of Mato Grosso. This rain can momentarily affect field activities, but it also helps to alleviate some of the dryness and heat of recent periods. read more.

4) BRICS: Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey plan to join the bloc

The acronym Brics may no longer make sense over the next few months. This is because it refers directly to the countries that currently form the economic group: Brasil, Rrussia, Iindia, Çhina and ssouth Africa (South Africa). The name, however, must be changed, as three other nations plan to join the bloc. According to the entity itself, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey may, as of 2023, join the international alliance. know more.

3) Operation seizes 183,000 kilos of illegal fertilizers

Last Tuesday (19), an operation was launched to combat the illegal production and sale of fertilizers in Colombo, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, Paraná. At the site, 183,000 kilos of illegal fertilizers were seized. read more.

2) ‘Our goal was never to have the highest productivity, but the best profitability’

A flood made the Ferri family leave Santa Helena, Paraná, and go to Mato Grosso in the 1980s. In the fourth special program of the Mais Milho project, producer Fernando Ferri received our team in Campo Verde (MT), to tell details of this story and reveal the recipe for the success of the family, which cultivated 125 hectares in the South region and now cultivates more than 3 thousand hectares in the Cerrado. check out.

1) Cold air mass coming in: August will be colder than July. Understand

According to the Climatempo forecast, August will be colder than July. “With regard to temperatures, we will have for the end of the month [de julho], from 27 to 31, the cold advancing a little further to the central region of Brazil. Even in the first five days of August, this cold will remain”, said Willians Bini, Climatempo’s agribusiness director, when participating in this Thursday’s edition (21) of the news program ‘Mercado & Companhia’. “In other words: there is a mass of cold air coming through”, warned the specialist, before endorsing, once again: in Brazil, in general, August will be colder than July. Watch!