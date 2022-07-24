Diniz sees Fluminense in the fight for the title and warns of relaxation in Bragantino’s goal | fluminense

Fernando Diniz was very satisfied with the victory of Fluminense by 2 to 1 against Bragantino, this Sunday, in Volta Redonda. The coach, who listed points to be improved by Tricolor, sees his team in the fight for the title.

After the round, Fluminense is in third place, with 34 points. Corinthians, vice-leader, has 35. Palmeiras, leader, has 39.

Fluminense can go to the maximum. Fluminense can, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Bragantino… what will say is the championship. I will always try to win the next game.

– What we have to focus on is work. Try to make every game better. Train to win. Compete, correct defects, this generates results. Today we won the game, but there is something to correct. We beat Goiás, correct. Fans are for cheering, we work to increase the chance of winning – continued Diniz.

This Sunday, Fluminense dominated Bragantino practically the entire game. He scored his goals only in the second half, with Arias and Cano. Before, he had already hit the post three times.

– We played a great game. We scored right after the second. We trained a lot with the dead ball, they gained confidence. But we behaved well. Important victory to stay at the top of the table – said Diniz.

The goal that the team took, after opening 2 to 0, in a corner kick, was what, according to Diniz, serves as a lesson to be corrected. The coach pointed out Fluminense’s lack of concentration and recalled the 2-2 draw with São Paulo.

– Lesson is that we cannot relax at any time. My complaint is that it was 2-0 and we relaxed a little. Ball at our feet, we lost, they won the scan, we scored this corner badly, which is their strong play. If we talk about correction, that’s the point of today. Against São Paulo it already happened. We scored the first goal, dominated, silenced the fans and we started to give way. São Paulo grew and we had to paddle against the current to tie. Today was a fraction of a second that hesitated and conceded the goal.

Fluminense’s next game for the Brazilian will only be on August 1, a Monday, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. Before that, this Thursday, Tricolor will play the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil against Fortaleza, in Ceará. The sequence of games does not scare Fernando Diniz.

– Pressure comes from when I got here. It happens, but it’s fuel. We have excellent load control, few injuries. What we have to do is keep improving on the fronts, take pleasure in playing, dedicate ourselves, deliver the best to the fans. Marathon is for everyone. Then we will have two weeks of Libertadores and Sudamericana that will be free. I prefer a full week, recover player and make tactical and technical adjustments.

