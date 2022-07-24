It may seem strange, after all when we think about drinks, we also imagine that the water made up in them comes from gallons or even reservoirs. However, beers made with sewage water are already a reality that is being implemented by some companies in the world.

Despite being something surprising, establishments manage to capture the liquid contaminated with all kinds of impurity and transform it into something drinkable. In this way, the item can reach the consumer in good quality, without the risk of having the flavor altered.

The idea behind the creation of sewer beers came about to further emphasize the idea of ​​preserving natural resources and drawing people’s attention to the threat of water scarcity.

So, know which are the three beers that were produced using water coming from the sewage

Discover the beers that were produced using sewage water

PU beer: REST

The company New Carnegie Brewery in Hammarby Sjöstad, Sweden, was invited in 2018 to participate in a challenge to produce a beer using purified wastewater by the IVL Swedish Environmental Institute (IVL).

So the brewery accepted to participate in the dispute and managed to treat the liquid through several purification steps and then created the PU: REST beer.

Despite the novelty having spread around the world, only a limited edition of the drink was produced, which quickly sold out.

Full Circle Pale Ale beer

Another beer with the same footprint was produced in the city of San Diego, California, by the Pure Water program, which aimed to combat water scarcity in the city.

The program aimed to produce clean water that came from the city’s sewage. Among the ventures selected to participate in the idea, the Stone Brewing brewery of San Diego was invited to produce a beer with the residual liquid.

Thus, the company created Beer Full Circle Pale Ale. During the launch, even the city’s mayor tasted the drink and said it was fantastic.

beer turns

One of the beers that was produced using sewage water is Vira. The drink comes from Portugal and was made at the beginning of the year.

In addition to the purification process, the water used in beer underwent a differentiated treatment through ozonation and reverse osmosis.

Vira was launched in early 2022 through a partnership between the companies Cerlinx and Águas do Tejo Atlântico and Moinhos Água e Ambiente.

