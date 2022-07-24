Do dogs think? See how science answers this question

Who has dogs know that often, it seems that they are able to almost establish a conversation, through their affectionate gaze, or through their barking that sound like warnings, that something is not normal, and even to complain, sometimes.

See too: 5 dog breeds that don’t shed hair and don’t give you allergies

But know that dogs are animals that think. That’s right, these animals really have the ability to create abstract concepts, through training. That’s what a study published in the Journal of Comparative Psycholy found. The research was carried out by a team of researchers at the State University of New York, in the United States.

How the study was done

For the research, 3 dogs of different breeds were used: Todd, a chihuahua dog, Aspen, a golden retriever, and Layla, of the same breed, belonging to study co-author Eduardo Mercado III, professor of psychology at the University of Buffalo.

The study was based on suggestion and response, that is, when they perceive a sound or see a training command, they respond with a behavior associated with the command given by the trainer.

The dogs were trained in the following way: through simple commands such as turning in a circle, lying down or walking around a certain object.

It was found that the dogs learned a separate repetition cue, the word “again” with the hand gesture, indicating that they should repeat the action they had just performed.

To check if the animals had learned the command, they were encouraged to perform the new actions. And surprisingly, the dogs passed the test.

According to Allison Scagel, author of the study, “This is an important step towards a greater understanding of how other species form abstract concepts, and we are learning that humans are not so cognitively unique after all.”

The result of the study confirms that these dear animals are able to respond to different stimuli, that is, through training they are able to repeat gestures countless times. So, the next time you notice your dog barking, don’t hesitate, as he could very well be trying to communicate something.