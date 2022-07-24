Dog disappears from home and returns 3 hours later with pet competition medal

Bonnie the dog almost “killed” her tutors from the heart with so much worry. It’s just that her furry ran away from home and while her parents were looking for her, she just ended up in a rescue dog marathon! More than that: she came home with a medal!

This story – which ended up funny – took place in Bolney, West Sussex, England and the beagle puppy was the subject of the web. The information is from the ‘Só Notícias Boa’ Portal.

As soon as they missed her, owners Peter and Paula Closier called the police, vets and the dog guard. They also went out personally with their two daughters and neighbors to find the runaway.

And the twist came after dog lover John Wilmer saw Bonnie running down the road without a leash. It had been taken the night before. John realized something was wrong.

He was on his way to a dog show but shared a Facebook post asking if anyone knew the dog’s owners.

The tutors saw the post and imagine how they turned out!. While they arranged for the puppy to return, John still had his dog show to go, so he jokingly decided to insert Bonnie into the rescue dog category – hahaha what a story!

The relief of Bonnie’s return

Well, after 3 hours of much despair from the tutors, the dog simply returned home with a medal on her chest for having participated in a pet competition that morning.

“We couldn’t believe it. She knows she shouldn’t have gone out in the morning,” Paula said.

They believe she ran away because she saw other dogs passing by on the street.

“I heard that other dogs were passing by that morning and I think she escaped by trying to follow other dogs,” said owner Peter.

champion

Ah, but this isn’t the first time Bonnie has shined in a competition.

His first prize was third place in the best rescue dog category at the Felbridge Dog Show.

The runaway has already won three medals in Greek dog shows, but the other times it was her owners who took her.

Yeah, Bonnie is a star, guys!