Dog guides rescuers and saves man after falling 20 meters in park

A non-governmental organization made up of search and rescue volunteers from Nevada, California, United States, reported that a 53-year-old man, who fell more than 20 meters while hiking in a park, was found by rescuers thanks to his dog, named Saul.







Dog leads rescue teams to where his owner had an accident in the USA. Photo: reproduction / Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue

According to the publication, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection asked the organization to help in the search for the man, who said he had broken some ribs and hip in the fall.

25 members responded to the call and began searching, ”but the real credit goes to the Border Collie who walked through the forest and in true ‘Lassie’ form for alerting two volunteers and taking them to where the man was,” says the text of the publication.

According to published the The New York Times, the man had no phone, only the dog at his side. Even though he was injured after the fall, he crawled down a rocky cliff to where he was camping and managed to call 911.

About seven hours later, search party volunteers found Saul in the forest. The dog jumped up and down, spun around in circles and ran twenty feet ahead of them. Then Saul looked at the volunteers as if he were asking to be followed.

After the dog’s help, volunteers found and transported the man about half a mile to a helicopter that took him to a local hospital.