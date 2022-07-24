Dorival ‘changes everything’ in the team’s sector and prepares five changes in Flamengo to face Avaí

Match could mark Vidal’s debut; Rubro-Negro starts the round in seventh place and if it wins, it can reach fifth place and paste in the G-4

Flamengo visits Avai at 11 am this Sunday (24), in Ressacada, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. If they win, Rubro-Negro can reach fifth place in the national championship and paste in the G-4. The team led by Dorival Jr arrives packed for the confrontation in Florianópolis, after thrashing Juventude by 4-0 and beating Coritiba 2-0. The match could mark the debut of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is for the first time available to the coaching staff and goes to the game.

Vidal will be on the bench, as will Everton Cebolinha, who debuted against Juventude, coming on during the game and assisting Fla’s fourth goal, scored by Lázaro. In defense, the commander can no longer count on Gustavo Henrique, sold to Fenerhbaçe for 2.8 million euros (R$15 million at the current price). The defender will be teammate of Willian Arão, in the Turkish team directed by Jorge Jesus. And it is precisely in this sector that the Rubro-Negros will have more changes this Sunday (24).

Dorival prepares changes to the entire defensive line to face Avaí. According to the GE, the tendency is for Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís, to give way to Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas. From the middle to the front, just a different piece in relation to the starting 11 that took to the field against Juventude in the middle of the week: Thiago Maia, suspended, gives way to Diego Ribas.

So a probable lineup for Flamengo has: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro. Rubro-Negro starts the round in seventh place in Serie A, with 27 points – four less than rivals Fluminense, which currently occupies fourth place in the table.