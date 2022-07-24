Easter Island: Wine ‘invades’ volcano that housed famous moai statue – 07/24/2022

27º10’S, 109º25’W

Rano Kau Volcano

Easter Island, Valparaiso, Chile

In 1869, Queen Victoria had the honor of meeting Hoa Hakananai’a, a moai that the English removed from Easter Island and offered to their sovereign. Aboard the frigate Topaze, the statue left Orongo village, crossed almost half the Pacific to Valparaiso, skirted the Strait of Magellan, crossed the entire Atlantic to Plymouth and then London.

The queen, impressed by the 2.5-meter-tall, more than four-tonne piece, recommended that it be destined for the British Museum, where it never left. First, it stood on a pedestal at the main entrance. During World War II, protected inside the building. In 1966, at the Department of Ethnography. In 2000, in a prominent area of ​​the museum.

The more than 150 years on British soil are a small fish compared to the existence of the moai before the British. It is estimated to have spent about 600 years in the crater of the Rano Kau volcano in southwest Easter Island.

Hoa Hakananai’a Image: Disclosure

Hoa Hakananai’a is one of more than 800 statues made on the island between 1100 and 1600. It is relatively small compared to others that remain on the territory. But, being one of the stars of one of the main and most visited museums in the world, she ended up becoming the most known, visited, photographed and studied moai on the planet.

Most of the moai are around the Rano Raraku volcano, but Hoa Hakananai’a’s original address was another volcano, Rano Kau.

Another factor that makes it unique is the intricate carvings on the statue — apart from the fact, whether we like it or not, that it went through an epic that began with its removal (much of it was buried). Afterwards, Rapanui transported her in an adapted sled to the coast. Afterwards, the English sailors took her by ferry to the ship so that the voyage could begin. Another, smaller moai was also taken in the Topaze.

Originally, Hoa Hakananai’a faced the volcano crater, facing away from the sea. It is considered a masterpiece of a civilization on the eve of its end, a symbol of the syncretism that dominated the island in a certain period.

the end and the beginning

Around 1600, construction of moais stopped out of nowhere. Probably the population exhausted the island’s resources: it cut down almost all the trees and hunted almost all the animals.

The cult of these great protective spirits lost ground to another, more linked to scarcity and penury, which was the new reality of the island. The birdman cult revolved around an annual competition to bring back an unbroken tern egg from another island. Hoa Hakananai’a was incorporated into the new ritual and gained, centuries after it was carved, carvings that explain the elements of the birdman.

Topaze’s Hoa Hakananai’a Image: Lt. Colin Dundas

When Topaze arrived in 1868, the island, which once had 15,000 inhabitants, had only a few hundred people. Europeans had been frequenting Rapanui since the previous century, Christianity was already spreading. In this context, the local leaders wanted to give the old statue to the British, no one knows why.

Today in Gallery 24 of the British Museum, Hoa Hakananai’a faces her homeland, 13,600 kilometers away. Not everyone is happy, as you might imagine.

struggle and innovation

Like other major encyclopedic museums in Europe and the United States, the British Museum has been a constant target of protests, struggles and calls for the repatriation of priceless objects to the cultures from which they were acquired. Or pilfered, looted or bought illegally.

In 2018, the Rapanui claimed the moai. The island’s governor, Laura Alarcón Rapu, has made an official return request. Local representatives visited the museum, and the curator of the department responsible for art in Oceania returned the gesture the following year. But conversations didn’t go much further after that.

Carlos Edmunds, president of the Council of Elders of Rapanui, explained to “The Guardian”, at the time, that Hoa Hakananai’a is not a mere carved stone. And much more.

He embodies the spirit of an ancestor, almost a grandfather. That’s what we want back on our island.”

Orongo, village of stone houses Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rano Kau’s protective spirit remains far from his birthplace. Formed around 2.5 million years ago, the volcano shaped the southern tip of the island. Its lake, one of the main sources of available drinking water, supported Orongo, a village of stone houses and center of the 19th century birdman cult.

invasion of the grapes

The microclimate on its steep slopes is home to pineapples, figs, oranges and a handful of other plants. Since last year, they now also have vineyards. Easter Island is the new frontier for Chilean wine.

Wine tasting on Easter Island Image: Getty Images

A duo of entrepreneurs, made up of an agronomist and a winemaker, planted chardonnay and pinot noir seedlings. The inspiration came from the discovery that the wild grape arrived on the island through French farmers from Tahiti.

The challenge is great because it is not known whether the volcano will provide a viable terroir. The crater was already proving useful to protect the orchards from the island’s strong winds. The volcanic soil and the subtropical climate, in addition to the low humidity, help to design a favorable scenario, in theory, for the production of the beverage. Now it’s time to wait for the result.

In the past, Polynesians dominated the Pacific and colonized distant archipelagos such as Hawaii and New Zealand. They arrived in Rapanui between 700 and 900 and spent nearly a thousand years isolated from the rest of the world, until Europeans matched their navigational talents and reached the island at Easter 1722.

Before long, Europeans took Hoa Hakananai’a, brought grapes, Christianity, disease, and the world of the Rapanui was changed forever. What comes next?

Terra à Vista blog post index