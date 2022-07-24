Echo release date set to Summer 2023 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Marvel announced during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 that echo will debut in the summer of 2023. The second deaf character in the MCU after Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari from eternalEcho/Maya Lopez was introduced as a villain to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Archer hawk, with Native American actress Alaqua Cox playing the role. Cox’s Echo received a glowing reception from fans and critics alike, which solidified Marvel’s plans to move forward with a spin-off show centered around the Tracksuit Mafia commander.

While full plot details for Echo have yet to be outlined, the show will see Maya return to her hometown and reconnect with her family, community, and Native American roots. Inside Archer hawk, it appeared that Maya killed her foster uncle and crime lord Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), but it has since been confirmed that Fisk will return for the spin-off with his longtime nemesis Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). ). ). filming in echo It’s been ongoing since April and will continue through September, and now there’s an additional update on the show.

During his SDCC panel on Saturday, where was also present, Marvel confirmed that echo will launch on Disney+ in summer 2023. A specific premiere date has not been specified. But it has been confirmed that the show will be part of the studios’ Phase 5, which begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023.

