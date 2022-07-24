Elevator with Botafogo player and fans collapses at Nilton Santos Stadium | botafogo

An elevator collapsed after Botafogo’s victory over Athletico-PR on Saturday night at Nilton Santos. Adryelson, a defender hired by the club, was in the space, which also transported fans. The club reported that everyone is doing well.
Ambulances at the Nilton Santos stadium treated the injured shortly after the accident — Photo: Renata de Medeiros
The report by ge managed to contact one of the fans involved in the accident. He declined to be identified, but said 11 people were in the elevator.
– We took the elevator and it got stuck more or less on the 2nd floor. It stayed like that for about 20 minutes and suddenly it collapsed. It got crooked stuck down there. And we stayed just over 1h I think until the situation was resolved. It was a very big scare – said the victim.
– The worst thing is that, from what the elevator operator said, this elevator was already having problems. It had already crashed – he added.
The rush marked the end of the game in the mixed zone. Botafogo professionals and the stadium staff ran towards the elevators. Stretchers were carried away by paramedics, and the press was prevented from accessing the site.
About two hours after the end of the match, the reporter went to one of the ambulances used to provide care to the victims, still inside Nilton Santos. Defender Adryelson had already been released and was waiting outside the vehicle.
