Enderson sees balance between Bahia and Cruzeiro, explains three defenders at the end and regrets defeat | Bahia

With an extra player for almost 30 minutes, Bahia lost 1-0 to Cruzeiro, this Saturday, and reached the second game without a win in Serie B. Tricolor conceded the goal scored by Stênio in the second half, a minute later of the Fox losing Eduardo Brock, expelled [assista ao gol e aos melhores momentos do jogo no vídeo acima].

After the match, coach Enderson Moreira analyzed that the team played a balanced match with Cruzeiro, who kept 100% of success at home. It was the coach’s first defeat by Tricolor in Serie B.

– We need to win the games. In Serie B, there are six games. Four out of the house. Here with Cruzeiro, they didn’t waste any time. They were very close to that. Anyone who watched the game saw it. It was a very similar game. We faced it well, although, technically, the gene didn’t play as well as in other situations. Getting back to winning is important. We had a good attitude, created situations. Rafael [Cabral] today he played an almost perfect game, because we created clear chances, he made very difficult saves and ended up winning those three points. But the team deserved a different result – analyzes the coach.

– I think we played a game today worthy of a team that is fighting. Although the distance may be large, Cruzeiro’s score is really good. We came here, played a good game. They were very close to losing that 100%. We know that. They took advantage of the opportunity they had there after the expulsion very well. It wasn’t a game where they created so many situations. On the contrary. I think we created good situations. Rafael deserves all the credit today, he played an impeccable game, he can speak a lot in this regard, having contributed a lot so that the Cruzeiro team left with three points – complete.

1 of 2 Enderson Moreira, Bahia coach, at a press conference — Photo: Lincoln Oriaj Enderson Moreira, Bahia coach, at a press conference — Photo: Lincoln Oriaj

In the interview, Enderson Moreira also commented on the changes made to the team after conceding a goal from Raposa. On the occasion, the coach sent Rodallega, Igor Torres, Jacaré and Gregory to the field and kept the three defenders.

– I think the full-backs were producing little offensively. We decided to put more forwards. We put both Torres on one side and Copete on the other, so we can force this game to the side and try to get there. I think we’ve grown well, we’ve created good situations to win the game. We knew that Cruzeiro would make more of the game, and the dead ball could be decisive, as it almost was. We had at least two or three good chances to score, and we decided to put in players of good stature, so that we could try to score.

Bahia wins the free week for preparation and has the next appointment scheduled for Friday, when they will face Náutico, at Arena Fonte Nova, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

See other excerpts from the press conference

Goal conceded analysis

– I don’t think we are, in the ball in play, practically not one minute with one more player. It was the free kick, Brock’s expulsion. We crossed the ball and, in a goal kick, they hit it fast… And that’s what we always warn. They ended up managing to score, even though they were inferior in terms of players there. We had almost six players to three. A little lack of attention. It was a dead ball situation, which we warned a lot about. This makes us upset, having taken the goal in an opponent’s goal kick.

lack of aim

– We have finished on goal. Today the goalkeeper made great saves. There is merit to it in this case. Of course, there are situations where we could have finished better. But let’s keep working. Of course, this is the first adverse result in Serie B, out of six in which we participated. We lost points at home, we really deserved a different result. And I knew that today was an extremely difficult game, as it was for Cruzeiro in Salvador. So we have to be calm to be able to seek a triumph in the next game, a sequence. We will play two games at home now. We really need our fans, that they can be at Fonte, help us. In difficult times. People are generating anxiety. It is a long competition, which the entity needs to be well focused. The team is competing on an equal footing in any situation, playing away from home, against opponents who have quality, they are ahead of the competition. We are playing, playing quality games, creating a situation. We are very confident that, soon, this ball will start to come in and we will achieve a sequence of victories, which brings us closer to our goal.

What to do to fix offensive errors

– We are doing everything. You see that Cruzeiro had few chances today. Of course, we’re talking about a shot, a goal kick by them, which they hit fast… It’s important to say that this was alerted. We warned about Rafael’s quick charge. We ended up vacillating there a little, vacillating in the bid. We managed to block the first kick. The second kick. And, after Danilo’s defense, Stênio ended up scoring the goal. But we are giving our opponents few chances and we need to keep persisting, adjust the details and make sure that the team can improve in every aspect.

Why, in the second half, the Bahia took a while to have more depth

– Cruise has closed completely. It’s hard to have depth where the opponent is completely behind. After the expulsion, they scored on the throw. We couldn’t stay practically a minute with one more player. After the game was restarted, in the goal kick of that kick, they got their goal. They completely lowered the line, we couldn’t have more depth play. We tried to organize the team so that it became more offensive, with more players arriving, and working hard on the dead ball, which was an alternative as well. And I think we created good, clear opportunities. Ball on the post, two headers very close, situations that we still lost. But the opponent no longer allowed depth, due to completely retreating the lines.